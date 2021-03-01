EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip; Taiwan dlr, South Korea's won gain

March 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.880
106.75
-0.12
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3276
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
27.828
28.306
+1.72
Korean won
1121.100
1123.5
+0.21
Baht
30.300
30.24
-0.20
Peso
48.612
48.55
-0.13
Rupiah
14250.000
14250
0.00
Rupee
73.540
73.54
0.00
Ringgit
4.055
4.055
+0.01
Yuan
6.471
6.4673
-0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.880
103.24
-3.41
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3209
-0.70
Taiwan dlr
27.828
28.483
+2.35
Korean won
1121.100
1086.20
-3.11
Baht
30.300
29.96
-1.12
Peso
48.612
48.01
-1.24
Rupiah
14250.000
14040
-1.47
Rupee
73.540
73.07
-0.65
Ringgit
4.055
4.0400
-0.36
Yuan
6.471
6.5283
+0.88
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
