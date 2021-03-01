EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip; Taiwan dlr, South Korea's won gain

March 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.880

106.75

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3276

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

27.828

28.306

+1.72

Korean won

1121.100

1123.5

+0.21

Baht

30.300

30.24

-0.20

Peso

48.612

48.55

-0.13

Rupiah

14250.000

14250

0.00

Rupee

73.540

73.54

0.00

Ringgit

4.055

4.055

+0.01

Yuan

6.471

6.4673

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.880

103.24

-3.41

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3209

-0.70

Taiwan dlr

27.828

28.483

+2.35

Korean won

1121.100

1086.20

-3.11

Baht

30.300

29.96

-1.12

Peso

48.612

48.01

-1.24

Rupiah

14250.000

14040

-1.47

Rupee

73.540

73.07

-0.65

Ringgit

4.055

4.0400

-0.36

Yuan

6.471

6.5283

+0.88

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.