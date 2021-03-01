EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip; Taiwan dlr, South Korea's won gain

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

March 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.880

106.75

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3276

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

27.828

28.306

+1.72

Korean won

1121.100

1123.5

+0.21

Baht

30.300

30.24

-0.20

Peso

48.612

48.55

-0.13

Rupiah

14250.000

14250

0.00

Rupee

73.540

73.54

0.00

Ringgit

4.055

4.055

+0.01

Yuan

6.471

6.4673

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.880

103.24

-3.41

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3209

-0.70

Taiwan dlr

27.828

28.483

+2.35

Korean won

1121.100

1086.20

-3.11

Baht

30.300

29.96

-1.12

Peso

48.612

48.01

-1.24

Rupiah

14250.000

14040

-1.47

Rupee

73.540

73.07

-0.65

Ringgit

4.055

4.0400

-0.36

Yuan

6.471

6.5283

+0.88

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More