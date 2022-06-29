EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip; Singapore dollar flat

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.600

136.58

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3935

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.730

29.682

-0.16

Korean won

1300.300

1299

-0.10

Baht

35.270

35.24

-0.09

Peso

55.080

54.94

-0.25

Rupiah

14865.000

14849

-0.11

Rupee

0.00

78.965

0.00

Ringgit

4.402

4.398

-0.08

Yuan

6.698

6.7

+0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.600

115.08

-15.75

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3490

-3.10

Taiwan dlr

29.730

27.676

-6.91

Korean won

1300.300

1188.60

-8.59

Baht

35.270

33.39

-5.33

Peso

55.080

50.99

-7.43

Rupiah

14865.000

14250

-4.14

Rupee

78.965

74.33

-5.87

Ringgit

4.402

4.1640

-5.40

Yuan

6.698

6.3550

-5.12

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.