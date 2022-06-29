EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip; Singapore dollar flat

Credit: REUTERS/Tim Chong

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.600

136.58

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3935

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.730

29.682

-0.16

Korean won

1300.300

1299

-0.10

Baht

35.270

35.24

-0.09

Peso

55.080

54.94

-0.25

Rupiah

14865.000

14849

-0.11

Rupee

0.00

78.965

0.00

Ringgit

4.402

4.398

-0.08

Yuan

6.698

6.7

+0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.600

115.08

-15.75

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3490

-3.10

Taiwan dlr

29.730

27.676

-6.91

Korean won

1300.300

1188.60

-8.59

Baht

35.270

33.39

-5.33

Peso

55.080

50.99

-7.43

Rupiah

14865.000

14250

-4.14

Rupee

78.965

74.33

-5.87

Ringgit

4.402

4.1640

-5.40

Yuan

6.698

6.3550

-5.12

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

