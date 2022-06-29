EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip; Singapore dollar flat

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.600
136.58
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3935
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.730
29.682
-0.16
Korean won
1300.300
1299
-0.10
Baht
35.270
35.24
-0.09
Peso
55.080
54.94
-0.25
Rupiah
14865.000
14849
-0.11
Rupee
0.00
78.965
0.00
Ringgit
4.402
4.398
-0.08
Yuan
6.698
6.7
+0.03
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.600
115.08
-15.75
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3490
-3.10
Taiwan dlr
29.730
27.676
-6.91
Korean won
1300.300
1188.60
-8.59
Baht
35.270
33.39
-5.33
Peso
55.080
50.99
-7.43
Rupiah
14865.000
14250
-4.14
Rupee
78.965
74.33
-5.87
Ringgit
4.402
4.1640
-5.40
Yuan
6.698
6.3550
-5.12
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
