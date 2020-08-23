EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip, S.Korean won weakens the most

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.740
105.78
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3707
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
29.383
29.512
+0.44
Korean won
1189.100
1186.3
-0.24
Baht
31.560
31.53
-0.10
Peso
48.650
48.63
-0.04
Rupiah
14750.000
14770
+0.14
Rupee
74.840
74.84
0.00
Ringgit
4.178
4.179
+0.02
Yuan
6.918
6.919
+0.02
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.740
108.61
+2.71
Sing dlr
1.371
1.3444
-1.95
Taiwan dlr
29.383
30.106
+2.46
Korean won
1189.100
1156.40
-2.75
Baht
31.560
29.91
-5.23
Peso
48.650
50.65
+4.11
Rupiah
14750.000
13880
-5.90
Rupee
74.840
71.38
-4.62
Ringgit
4.178
4.0890
-2.13
Yuan
6.918
6.9632
+0.66
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
