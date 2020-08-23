EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip, S.Korean won weakens the most

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.740

105.78

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3707

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.383

29.512

+0.44

Korean won

1189.100

1186.3

-0.24

Baht

31.560

31.53

-0.10

Peso

48.650

48.63

-0.04

Rupiah

14750.000

14770

+0.14

Rupee

74.840

74.84

0.00

Ringgit

4.178

4.179

+0.02

Yuan

6.918

6.919

+0.02

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.740

108.61

+2.71

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3444

-1.95

Taiwan dlr

29.383

30.106

+2.46

Korean won

1189.100

1156.40

-2.75

Baht

31.560

29.91

-5.23

Peso

48.650

50.65

+4.11

Rupiah

14750.000

13880

-5.90

Rupee

74.840

71.38

-4.62

Ringgit

4.178

4.0890

-2.13

Yuan

6.918

6.9632

+0.66

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

