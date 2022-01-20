EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip; China's yuan edges 0.2% higher

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.880
114.09
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3472
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.674
27.636
-0.14
Korean won
1193.300
1192.4
-0.08
Baht
32.990
32.95
-0.12
Peso
51.450
51.41
-0.08
Rupiah
14347.000
14335
-0.08
Rupee
74.500
74.5
0.00
Ringgit
4.190
4.187
-0.07
Yuan
6.344
6.355
+0.17
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.880
115.08
+1.05
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3490
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
27.674
27.676
+0.01
Korean won
1193.300
1188.60
-0.39
Baht
32.990
33.39
+1.21
Peso
51.450
50.99
-0.89
Rupiah
14347.000
14250
-0.68
Rupee
74.500
74.33
-0.23
Ringgit
4.190
4.1640
-0.62
Yuan
6.344
6.3550
+0.17
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.