EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies dip; China's yuan edges 0.2% higher

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.880

114.09

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3472

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.674

27.636

-0.14

Korean won

1193.300

1192.4

-0.08

Baht

32.990

32.95

-0.12

Peso

51.450

51.41

-0.08

Rupiah

14347.000

14335

-0.08

Rupee

74.500

74.5

0.00

Ringgit

4.190

4.187

-0.07

Yuan

6.344

6.355

+0.17

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.880

115.08

+1.05

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3490

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

27.674

27.676

+0.01

Korean won

1193.300

1188.60

-0.39

Baht

32.990

33.39

+1.21

Peso

51.450

50.99

-0.89

Rupiah

14347.000

14250

-0.68

Rupee

74.500

74.33

-0.23

Ringgit

4.190

4.1640

-0.62

Yuan

6.344

6.3550

+0.17

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.