EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies decline, S. Korean won leads

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Upasana Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.400

136.93

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3912

-0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.082

30.02

-0.21

Korean won

1338.000

1325.9

-0.90

Baht

35.855

35.76

-0.26

Peso

56.070

55.94

-0.23

Rupiah

14880.000

14835

-0.30

Rupee

79.775

79.775

0.00

Ringgit

4.484

4.474

-0.22

Yuan

6.827

6.817

-0.15

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.400

115.08

-16.24

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3490

-3.21

Taiwan dlr

30.082

27.676

-8.00

Korean won

1338.000

1188.60

-11.17

Baht

35.855

33.39

-6.87

Peso

56.070

50.99

-9.06

Rupiah

14880.000

14250

-4.23

Rupee

79.775

74.33

-6.83

Ringgit

4.484

4.1640

-7.14

Yuan

6.827

6.3550

-6.91

