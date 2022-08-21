EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies decline, S. Korean won leads

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.400
136.93
-0.34
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3912
-0.18
Taiwan dlr
30.082
30.02
-0.21
Korean won
1338.000
1325.9
-0.90
Baht
35.855
35.76
-0.26
Peso
56.070
55.94
-0.23
Rupiah
14880.000
14835
-0.30
Rupee
79.775
79.775
0.00
Ringgit
4.484
4.474
-0.22
Yuan
6.827
6.817
-0.15
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.400
115.08
-16.24
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3490
-3.21
Taiwan dlr
30.082
27.676
-8.00
Korean won
1338.000
1188.60
-11.17
Baht
35.855
33.39
-6.87
Peso
56.070
50.99
-9.06
Rupiah
14880.000
14250
-4.23
Rupee
79.775
74.33
-6.83
Ringgit
4.484
4.1640
-7.14
Yuan
6.827
6.3550
-6.91
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
