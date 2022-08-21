EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies decline, S. Korean won leads

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.400

136.93

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3912

-0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.082

30.02

-0.21

Korean won

1338.000

1325.9

-0.90

Baht

35.855

35.76

-0.26

Peso

56.070

55.94

-0.23

Rupiah

14880.000

14835

-0.30

Rupee

79.775

79.775

0.00

Ringgit

4.484

4.474

-0.22

Yuan

6.827

6.817

-0.15

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.400

115.08

-16.24

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3490

-3.21

Taiwan dlr

30.082

27.676

-8.00

Korean won

1338.000

1188.60

-11.17

Baht

35.855

33.39

-6.87

Peso

56.070

50.99

-9.06

Rupiah

14880.000

14250

-4.23

Rupee

79.775

74.33

-6.83

Ringgit

4.484

4.1640

-7.14

Yuan

6.827

6.3550

-6.91

