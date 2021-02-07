EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies climb; Thai baht falls

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.490
105.36
-0.12
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3343
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.985
28.483
+1.78
Korean won
1117.700
1123.7
+0.54
Baht
30.040
29.96
-0.27
Peso
48.045
48.04
-0.01
Rupiah
13995.000
14020
+0.18
Rupee
72.923
72.923
0.00
Ringgit
4.059
4.068
+0.22
Yuan
6.459
6.4664
+0.11
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.490
103.24
-2.13
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3209
-0.97
Taiwan dlr
27.985
28.483
+1.78
Korean won
1117.700
1086.2
-2.82
Baht
30.040
29.96
-0.27
Peso
48.045
48.04
-0.01
Rupiah
13995.000
14020
+0.18
Rupee
72.923
73.065
+0.20
Ringgit
4.059
4.068
+0.22
Yuan
6.459
6.4664
+0.11
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
