EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies climb; Thai baht falls

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.490

105.36

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3343

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.985

28.483

+1.78

Korean won

1117.700

1123.7

+0.54

Baht

30.040

29.96

-0.27

Peso

48.045

48.04

-0.01

Rupiah

13995.000

14020

+0.18

Rupee

72.923

72.923

0.00

Ringgit

4.059

4.068

+0.22

Yuan

6.459

6.4664

+0.11

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.490

103.24

-2.13

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-0.97

Taiwan dlr

27.985

28.483

+1.78

Korean won

1117.700

1086.2

-2.82

Baht

30.040

29.96

-0.27

Peso

48.045

48.04

-0.01

Rupiah

13995.000

14020

+0.18

Rupee

72.923

73.065

+0.20

Ringgit

4.059

4.068

+0.22

Yuan

6.459

6.4664

+0.11

