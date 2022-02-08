EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies cautious; baht firms on travel bubble talks
By Savyata Mishra
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were largely flat on Tuesday as investors placed cautious bets ahead of the U.S. inflation data while the Thai baht held a narrow lead, aided by talks on bilateral travel bubble deals with Malaysia and China to boost its economy.
The baht THB=TH firmed 0.2% and stocks .SETI rose 0.3% as the government worked to help the tourism-reliant economy recover in the face of rising new COVID-19 cases, with traders looking forward to a central bank policy meeting on Wednesday.
Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank said the market players could feel more nervous ahead of the U.S. CPI data on Thursday and as the dollar index =USD rose higher.
Souring sentiments, the Chinese index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list.
"Moreover, sell-off in Chinese stocks both A-shares and H-shares also hurt overall market sentiments which also contribute to weakness across Asian currencies this afternoon," Panichpibool added.
However, the U.S. dollar =USD and euro had eased overnight after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations of a quick hike in interest rates and as markets awaited this week's inflation data.
"Growing bets of a 50 basis-point hike came after the U.S. non-farm jobs report and market participants will continue to seek validation from the upcoming key U.S. CPI data...to see if it is warranted in the March’s Fed meeting," a strategist with IG said.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose 0.3%, leading gains after President Moon Jae-in said the country's economic policies should focus on stabilising consumer inflation and managing household debt as higher interest rates have made repayments more onerous.
Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Indonesia's central bank was expected to raise rates faster as concerns mount about a weaker rupiah.
Indonesia's rupiah IDR= rose 0.1% while stocks .JKSE pared some losses to drop marginally by 0.1%.
Singapore's benchmark, the Straits Times index .STI was up 0.81%, outperforming most of its peers.
The latest SGX fund flow data recorded the fifth consecutive week of net institutional inflows, which marks the largest weekly inflow since March 2021.
Highlights:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.89 basis points at 6.5%
** Korean stocks .KS11 pared early gains, up 0.1% as U.S. sanctions against some China firms weigh
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0731 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.34
-0.37
.N225
+0.1
-5.3
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.09
-0.21
.SSEC
0.67
-5.14
India
INR=IN
-0.10
-0.59
.NSEI
0.29
-0.52
Indonesia
IDR=
+0.03
-0.97
.JKSE
-0.04
3.35
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.13
-0.60
.KLSE
0.05
-2.31
Philippines
PHP=
-0.04
-0.91
.PSI
1.06
4.71
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
+0.25
-0.74
.KS11
0.05
-7.76
Singapore
SGD=
-0.13
+0.26
.STI
0.96
8.81
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.03
-0.51
.TWII
0.37
-1.38
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.03
+1.15
.SETI
0.29
1.48
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
