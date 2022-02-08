EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies cautious; baht firms on travel bubble talks

Asian currencies were largely flat on Tuesday as investors placed cautious bets ahead of the U.S. inflation data while the Thai baht held a narrow lead, aided by talks on bilateral travel bubble deals with Malaysia and China to boost its economy.

The baht THB=TH firmed 0.2% and stocks .SETI rose 0.3% as the government worked to help the tourism-reliant economy recover in the face of rising new COVID-19 cases, with traders looking forward to a central bank policy meeting on Wednesday.

Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank said the market players could feel more nervous ahead of the U.S. CPI data on Thursday and as the dollar index =USD rose higher.

Souring sentiments, the Chinese index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list.

"Moreover, sell-off in Chinese stocks both A-shares and H-shares also hurt overall market sentiments which also contribute to weakness across Asian currencies this afternoon," Panichpibool added.

However, the U.S. dollar =USD and euro had eased overnight after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations of a quick hike in interest rates and as markets awaited this week's inflation data.

"Growing bets of a 50 basis-point hike came after the U.S. non-farm jobs report and market participants will continue to seek validation from the upcoming key U.S. CPI data...to see if it is warranted in the March’s Fed meeting," a strategist with IG said.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose 0.3%, leading gains after President Moon Jae-in said the country's economic policies should focus on stabilising consumer inflation and managing household debt as higher interest rates have made repayments more onerous.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Indonesia's central bank was expected to raise rates faster as concerns mount about a weaker rupiah.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= rose 0.1% while stocks .JKSE pared some losses to drop marginally by 0.1%.

Singapore's benchmark, the Straits Times index .STI was up 0.81%, outperforming most of its peers.

The latest SGX fund flow data recorded the fifth consecutive week of net institutional inflows, which marks the largest weekly inflow since March 2021.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.89 basis points at 6.5%​​

** Korean stocks .KS11 pared early gains, up 0.1% as U.S. sanctions against some China firms weigh

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0731 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.34

-0.37

.N225

+0.1

-5.3

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

-0.21

.SSEC

0.67

-5.14

India

INR=IN

-0.10

-0.59

.NSEI

0.29

-0.52

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-0.97

.JKSE

-0.04

3.35

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-0.60

.KLSE

0.05

-2.31

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.91

.PSI

1.06

4.71

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.25

-0.74

.KS11

0.05

-7.76

Singapore

SGD=

-0.13

+0.26

.STI

0.96

8.81

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

-0.51

.TWII

0.37

-1.38

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

+1.15

.SETI

0.29

1.48

