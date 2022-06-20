EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies bounce, S. Korean won leads gains

June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.120
135.08
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.386
1.3886
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
29.708
29.74
+0.11
Korean won
1289.700
1292.4
+0.21
Baht
35.345
35.315
-0.08
Peso
54.150
54.099
-0.09
Rupiah
14820.000
14830
+0.07
Rupee
77.978
77.9775
0.00
Ringgit
4.396
4.4
+0.09
Yuan
6.678
6.6919
+0.22
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.120
115.08
-14.83
Sing dlr
1.386
1.3490
-2.65
Taiwan dlr
29.708
27.676
-6.84
Korean won
1289.700
1188.60
-7.84
Baht
35.345
33.39
-5.53
Peso
54.150
50.99
-5.84
Rupiah
14820.000
14250
-3.85
Rupee
77.978
74.33
-4.68
Ringgit
4.396
4.1640
-5.28
Yuan
6.678
6.3550
-4.83
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
