EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies bounce, S. Korean won leads gains

June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.120

135.08

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3886

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.708

29.74

+0.11

Korean won

1289.700

1292.4

+0.21

Baht

35.345

35.315

-0.08

Peso

54.150

54.099

-0.09

Rupiah

14820.000

14830

+0.07

Rupee

77.978

77.9775

0.00

Ringgit

4.396

4.4

+0.09

Yuan

6.678

6.6919

+0.22

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.120

115.08

-14.83

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3490

-2.65

Taiwan dlr

29.708

27.676

-6.84

Korean won

1289.700

1188.60

-7.84

Baht

35.345

33.39

-5.53

Peso

54.150

50.99

-5.84

Rupiah

14820.000

14250

-3.85

Rupee

77.978

74.33

-4.68

Ringgit

4.396

4.1640

-5.28

Yuan

6.678

6.3550

-4.83

