EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar leads gain

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.870
105.36
+0.47
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3472
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
28.517
28.825
+1.08
Korean won
1115.500
1113.9
-0.14
Baht
30.430
30.55
+0.39
Peso
48.233
48.27
+0.08
Rupiah
14020.000
14050
+0.21
Rupee
74.165
74.165
0.00
Ringgit
4.111
4.106
-0.12
Yuan
6.618
6.628
+0.15
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.870
108.61
+3.57
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3444
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.517
30.106
+5.57
Korean won
1115.500
1156.40
+3.67
Baht
30.430
29.91
-1.71
Peso
48.233
50.65
+5.01
Rupiah
14020.000
13880
-1.00
Rupee
74.165
71.38
-3.76
Ringgit
4.111
4.0890
-0.54
Yuan
6.618
6.9632
+5.21
