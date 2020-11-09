EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar leads gain

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.870

105.36

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3472

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

28.517

28.825

+1.08

Korean won

1115.500

1113.9

-0.14

Baht

30.430

30.55

+0.39

Peso

48.233

48.27

+0.08

Rupiah

14020.000

14050

+0.21

Rupee

74.165

74.165

0.00

Ringgit

4.111

4.106

-0.12

Yuan

6.618

6.628

+0.15

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.870

108.61

+3.57

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3444

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.517

30.106

+5.57

Korean won

1115.500

1156.40

+3.67

Baht

30.430

29.91

-1.71

Peso

48.233

50.65

+5.01

Rupiah

14020.000

13880

-1.00

Rupee

74.165

71.38

-3.76

Ringgit

4.111

4.0890

-0.54

Yuan

6.618

6.9632

+5.21

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

