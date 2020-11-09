EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar leads gain

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.870

105.36

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3472

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

28.517

28.825

+1.08

Korean won

1115.500

1113.9

-0.14

Baht

30.430

30.55

+0.39

Peso

48.233

48.27

+0.08

Rupiah

14020.000

14050

+0.21

Rupee

74.165

74.165

0.00

Ringgit

4.111

4.106

-0.12

Yuan

6.618

6.628

+0.15

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.870

108.61

+3.57

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3444

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.517

30.106

+5.57

Korean won

1115.500

1156.40

+3.67

Baht

30.430

29.91

-1.71

Peso

48.233

50.65

+5.01

Rupiah

14020.000

13880

-1.00

Rupee

74.165

71.38

-3.76

Ringgit

4.111

4.0890

-0.54

Yuan

6.618

6.9632

+5.21

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.