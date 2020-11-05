EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar gains most

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.630

103.47

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3496

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.510

28.874

+1.28

Korean won

1124.900

1128.2

+0.29

Baht

30.640

30.84

+0.65

Peso

48.268

48.28

+0.02

Rupiah

14250.000

14370

+0.84

Rupee

74.390

74.39

0.00

Ringgit

4.142

4.143

+0.02

Yuan

6.618

6.61

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.630

108.61

+4.81

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3444

-0.45

Taiwan dlr

28.510

30.106

+5.60

Korean won

1124.900

1156.40

+2.80

Baht

30.640

29.91

-2.38

Peso

48.268

50.65

+4.93

Rupiah

14250.000

13880

-2.60

Rupee

74.390

71.38

-4.05

Ringgit

4.142

4.0890

-1.28

Yuan

6.618

6.9632

+5.22

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.