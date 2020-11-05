EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar gains most

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.630

103.47

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3496

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.510

28.874

+1.28

Korean won

1124.900

1128.2

+0.29

Baht

30.640

30.84

+0.65

Peso

48.268

48.28

+0.02

Rupiah

14250.000

14370

+0.84

Rupee

74.390

74.39

0.00

Ringgit

4.142

4.143

+0.02

Yuan

6.618

6.61

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.630

108.61

+4.81

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3444

-0.45

Taiwan dlr

28.510

30.106

+5.60

Korean won

1124.900

1156.40

+2.80

Baht

30.640

29.91

-2.38

Peso

48.268

50.65

+4.93

Rupiah

14250.000

13880

-2.60

Rupee

74.390

71.38

-4.05

Ringgit

4.142

4.0890

-1.28

Yuan

6.618

6.9632

+5.22

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters