EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Taiwan dollar gains most

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.630
103.47
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3496
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
28.510
28.874
+1.28
Korean won
1124.900
1128.2
+0.29
Baht
30.640
30.84
+0.65
Peso
48.268
48.28
+0.02
Rupiah
14250.000
14370
+0.84
Rupee
74.390
74.39
0.00
Ringgit
4.142
4.143
+0.02
Yuan
6.618
6.61
-0.11
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.630
108.61
+4.81
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3444
-0.45
Taiwan dlr
28.510
30.106
+5.60
Korean won
1124.900
1156.40
+2.80
Baht
30.640
29.91
-2.38
Peso
48.268
50.65
+4.93
Rupiah
14250.000
13880
-2.60
Rupee
74.390
71.38
-4.05
Ringgit
4.142
4.0890
-1.28
Yuan
6.618
6.9632
+5.22
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
