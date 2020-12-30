EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, likely vaccine deal boosts won

By Pranav A K

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies were broadly firmer against a soft dollar on Wednesday, with the South Korean won at a near three-week high after the government looked set to buy COVID-19 vaccines for most of its population.

Singapore's dollar SGD=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indonesia's rupiah IDR= gained between 0.2% and 0.3% as the greenback hit an almost two-year low, continuing its steady decline since U.S. President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus aid bill on Sunday. USD/

The won KRW=KFTC climbed 0.5% after U.S. biotech company Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday it was in discussions with Seoul to supply 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The news came a day after South Korea, which has a population of 52 million, detected its first cases of the new coronavirus variant.

"Basically broad U.S. dollar softness and vaccine optimism remain the key drivers of Asian FX strength this morning," said Christopher Wong, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Maybank.

Heading into 2021, Mizuho Bank said in a note that the intensifying hunt for yield amid a deluge of cheap money will boost emerging markets assets and currencies, with currency moves also played up by a chronic soft U.S. dollar trend.

Dollar weakness also underpinned gains in Asian stock markets, extending a year-end rally on hopes that vaccine rollouts would help regional economies shake off the pandemic's grip soon.

Thai stocks .SETI jumped 0.9% in their last trading day of the year, while Singapore's main index .STI notched a near two-week high as the city-state became one of the first Asian countries to begin an inoculation campaign against the coronavirus, with the Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine.

"Overall Singapore has been the laggard over the last 12 months and they're just catching up with the rest of the region. Valuations are cheap for Singapore stocks," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore.

He added that Singapore is dependent on regional travel and trade and the vaccine news will help the country to open up soon.

India's NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI faltered after a record run after the country's central bank warned the financial sector faces challening times ahead.

Stock markets in the Philippines were closed for a public holiday, while trading volumes were thin across the region ahead of the New Year's eve break.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 18.6 basis points at 5.911%

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include Castle Peak Holdings PCL CPH.BK up 24.2% AND Delta Electronics Thailand PCL DELTA.BK up 19.18%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust AEMN.SI AND Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd YAZG.SI rising nearly 1.6% each

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0452 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.27

+5.16

.N225

-0.31

16.17

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.10

+6.74

.SSEC

0.90

11.78

India

INR=IN

+0.14

-2.65

.NSEI

-0.16

14.31

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.32

-1.32

.JKSE

-0.77

-4.92

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.25

+1.26

.KLSE

0.14

3.05

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

+5.45

.PSI

0.25

-8.64

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.54

+6.46

.KS11

1.50

30.26

Singapore

SGD=

+0.20

+1.52

.STI

0.54

-11.15

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.48

+7.14

.TWII

0.80

21.60

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.07

-0.33

.SETI

0.39

-7.10

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823270; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AKPranav1))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.