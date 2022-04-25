EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

April 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.510
128.12
+0.48
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3741
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
29.321
29.37
+0.17
Korean won
1249.600
1249.9
+0.02
Baht
34.090
34.06
-0.09
Peso
52.290
52.38
+0.17
Rupiah
14435.000
14455
+0.14
Rupee
76.690
76.69
0.00
Ringgit
4.353
4.355
+0.05
Yuan
6.554
6.5615
+0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.510
115.08
-9.75
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3490
-1.68
Taiwan dlr
29.321
27.676
-5.61
Korean won
1249.600
1188.60
-4.88
Baht
34.090
33.39
-2.05
Peso
52.290
50.99
-2.49
Rupiah
14435.000
14250
-1.28
Rupee
76.690
74.33
-3.08
Ringgit
4.353
4.1640
-4.34
Yuan
6.554
6.3550
-3.03
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
