EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies advance, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

April 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.510

128.12

+0.48

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3741

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

29.321

29.37

+0.17

Korean won

1249.600

1249.9

+0.02

Baht

34.090

34.06

-0.09

Peso

52.290

52.38

+0.17

Rupiah

14435.000

14455

+0.14

Rupee

76.690

76.69

0.00

Ringgit

4.353

4.355

+0.05

Yuan

6.554

6.5615

+0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.510

115.08

-9.75

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3490

-1.68

Taiwan dlr

29.321

27.676

-5.61

Korean won

1249.600

1188.60

-4.88

Baht

34.090

33.39

-2.05

Peso

52.290

50.99

-2.49

Rupiah

14435.000

14250

-1.28

Rupee

76.690

74.33

-3.08

Ringgit

4.353

4.1640

-4.34

Yuan

6.554

6.3550

-3.03

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

