EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia stocks inch up after China data, FX mixed

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Equities in most emerging Asian markets saw modest gains on Tuesday after China's August exports grew faster than expected, while currencies in the region were mixed against a weaker dollar.

China's exports data for August, helped by solid global demand, helped take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts.

While China's services sector has been weighed down by the local spread of the Delta coronavirus, strong growth in external demand will act as a cushion for the likely temporary slowdown, economists at HSBC Global Research said in a note.

Chinese equities .SSEC rose as much as 1.7%, hitting their highest since Feb. 22, to lead gains in the region. The yuan CNY=CFXS was unchanged.

Regional currencies were mixed, even as the dollar held near a one-month low due to the possibility of a delay in monetary policy tapering in the United States. USD/

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Thai baht THB=TH and Indonesian rupiah IDR= traded flat to 0.1% higher, while the Indian rupee INR=IN dropped 0.4%.

Thai shares .SETI dropped 0.2% even as data on Monday showed easing COVID-19 curbs and higher foreign inflows had pushed investor confidence in the stock market for the next three months to a five-month high.

Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 14th straight month, according to a Reuters survey, while a separate poll showed the island's inflation is expected to rise 1.90% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.95% in July.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP, among the best performing currencies in the region this year, was flat.

Philippine stocks .PSI added 0.5% to hit their highest since mid-July. Government data showed the country's annual inflation in August accelerated to its highest since December 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.7 basis points at 6.12%

** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS, up 3.3%

** Asia Holdings Co Ltd 002030.KS top loser in the Korea SE Kospi Index .KS11

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.11

-6.10

.N225

0.86

9.15

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

+1.07

.SSEC

1.51

5.86

India

INR=IN

-0.36

-0.42

.NSEI

0.26

24.61

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-1.20

.JKSE

-0.24

2.23

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-3.06

.KLSE

-0.03

-2.83

Philippines

PHP=

-0.16

-3.96

.PSI

0.52

-3.18

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.11

-6.18

.KS11

-0.50

10.93

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-1.63

.STI

0.00

9.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

+2.93

.TWII

-0.38

18.30

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-7.82

.SETI

-0.17

13.54

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

