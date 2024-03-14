EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia FX rangebound, interest rate outlook in focus

By Archishma Iyer

March 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies drifted within a narrow range on Thursday as traders awaited fresh cues on the global interest rate outlook, while the Indonesian stock market hit another record high.

Shares in Southeast Asia's largest economy .JKSE advanced as much as 0.5% to 7,454.45 points, with the Jakarta index set for its fifth consecutive daily gain.

Sustained equity inflows into Indonesia's benchmark indexes, coupled with Prabowo Subianto's presidential election victory promising policy stability, have bolstered sentiment.

Foreign investors have injected about $1.1 billion into Indonesian equities in the first two months of the year. On Wednesday, they purchased stocks worth $448.4 million, the largest single-day investment since April 20, 2015, according to LSEG data.

Globally, market participants are awaiting a range of U.S. economic data including retail sales - a key measure of consumption - due later on Thursday.

This data comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, where focus will be on how soon policymakers could consider easing interest rates.

Markets now anticipate a 65% chance of a rate cut in June, down from 71% earlier in the week, following a hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI report that tempered expectations for an imminent reduction, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

"The path to a gradually weaker USD could be bumpy and we view this episode as one of the bumps and opportunity to sell USD on rally," Maybank said in a note.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 102.88 at 0655 GMT.

In Asia, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.2%, while other currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Thai baht THB=THremained flat.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TPedged down about 0.2%. The country's central bank governor suggestedno rate cuts before June, citing the need to potentially raise the 2024 inflation forecast.

Among Asian equity markets, Bangkok .SETIand Mumbai .NSEI rose about 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively, while Manila .PSI fell 0.2%.

Seoul stocks .KS11rose 0.9% to their highest level since April 2022, after the Asian trade bellwether said it would accelerate the preparation of follow-up measures to the government's corporate reform plan.

Singapore shares .STIclimbed 0.8%, even as the country's largest telecom provider Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI fell as much as 2%, after reportsindicated that it was in advanced negotiations to sell a significant stake in Australian telco Optus to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia benchmark 10-year yield rises to 6.648%

** BOJ to go slow in hiking rates after ending negative rates, says ex-c.bank executive

** Bank of Korea cautious in final stage of inflation fight

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0655 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

-4.61

.N225

0.29

15.36

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

-1.32

.SSEC

-0.18

2.13

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.42

.NSEI

0.81

2.04

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-1.22

.JKSE

0.11

2.15

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-2.03

.KLSE

-0.04

5.70

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-0.00

.PSI

-0.24

7.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.24

-2.25

.KS11

0.94

2.39

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-1.01

.STI

0.80

-1.68

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-2.45

.TWII

0.05

11.19

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-4.22

.SETI

0.49

-1.74

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

