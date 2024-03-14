EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia FX drift in narrow range, interest rate outlook in focus

By Archishma Iyer

March 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were little changed on Thursday as traders awaited fresh cues on the interest rate outlook globally, while the Indonesian stock market hit another record high.

Shares in Southeast Asia's largest economy .JKSE advanced as much as 0.5% to 7,454.45 points, with the Jakarta index poised for its fifth straight daily gain.

Continued equity inflows into Indonesia's benchmark indexes and a presidential election victory by Prabowo Subianto, promising policy stability have propped up sentiment.

Foreign investors have poured in about $1.1 billion in Indonesian equities in the first two months of the year.

The MSCI emerging stock market index .MSCIEF was marginally down on the day, although it was hovering near a seven-month high.

Globally, market participants are currently awaiting a slew of U.S. economic data including retail sales - a key measure of consumption - later on Thursday.

This come ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, where focus will be on how soon policymakers could start easing interest rates.

Markets are currently pricing in a 65% chance of a rate cut in June, down from 71% earlier in the week, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI gently pushed back rate cut bets, according to the CME FEdWatch Tool.

"The path to a gradually weaker USD could be bumpy and we view this episode as one of the bumps and opportunity to sell USD on rally," Maybank analysts said in a note.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 102.88 at 0435 GMT.

In Asia, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.3%, while other currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Thai baht THB=TH traded flat.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP slipped marginally. The country's central bank governor said that it may not cut interest rates before June as it could be necessary to raise the 2024 inflation forecast considering rising inflation.

Among Asian equity markets, Bangkok .SETI rose about 0.4%, even as Taipei .TWII and Manila .PSI fell by 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

Seoul stocks .KS11 advanced as much as 0.7% to hit their highest since April 2022, after the Asian trade bellwether said it would speed up the preparation of follow-up measures to the government's corporate reform plan.

Shares in Singapore .STI rose 0.6%, even as the country's largest telecom provider Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI fell as much as 2%, giving up some of Wednesday's late gains after reports that it was in advanced negotiations to sell a significant stake in Australian telco Optus to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

Elsewhere, India is set to announce its wholesale price inflation data, which is set to rise by 0.25% on an annual basis for February, according to a Reuters poll.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia benchmark 10-year yield rises to 6.648%

** BOJ to go slow in hiking rates after ending negative rates, says ex-c.bank executive

** Bank of Korea cautious in final stage of inflation fight

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0435 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.11

-4.63

.N225

0.00

15.58

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-1.31

.SSEC

0.01

2.33

India

INR=IN

-0.00

+0.42

.NSEI

-0.04

1.18

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.06

-1.19

.JKSE

0.13

2.17

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-2.05

.KLSE

0.03

5.77

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-0.01

.PSI

-0.14

7.84

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.26

-2.27

.KS11

0.57

2.02

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-1.04

.STI

0.62

-1.85

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-2.44

.TWII

-0.23

10.89

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-4.19

.SETI

0.38

-1.84

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

