EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia FX defies China COVID gloom, Indonesia growth quickens

By Jaskiran Singh

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies remained buoyant on Monday, with Thailand's baht hitting a one-month high and Indonesia's rupiah rebounding from Friday's losses, even as China affirmed its commitment to its strict COVID-19 containment strategy.

The rupiah IDR= rose 0.3% and stocks in Jakarta .JKSE recouped earlier losses to trade 0.2% higher, after the country's annual economic growth accelerated at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS softened 0.3% as the country also reported its highest number of new COVID infections in six months on Sunday and its October exports and imports missed expectations.

Currencies in the region reacted more to Friday's jobs report from the United States, however, which showed an uptick in the unemployment rate in October, indicating some leeway for the U.S. Federal Reserve to downsize its future rate hikes.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.7% to lead gains in Asia, while the Thai baht THB=TH added 0.2% to hit its highest level since October 6.

"Investors might have taken the labour market reports as an excuse to pull back from hawkish response since the FOMC," analysts at OCBC Bank said.

The dollar has rallied this year after the Fed doled out aggressive interest rate hikes to tame white-hot inflation, which has weighed on riskier assets such as emerging market currencies.

Thai stocks .SETI added 0.3%. Data showed Thailand's inflation rose 5.98% in October from a year earlier but marginally missed analysts' estimates.

A senior commerce official also forecast inflation to slow in the remainder of the year.

"Slowing pace of inflation should reinforce the market's expectations of gradual rate hike from the bank of Thailand which could impact the front-end up to the belly of the Thai government bonds curve," said Poon Panichpibool, market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The Philippine peso PHP= underperformed its peers and slid 0.3%. The currency had surged nearly a percent on Friday after the country's central bank promised further monetary policy actions to bring inflation back within its target.

Taiwanese stocks .TWII jumped 1.2% to a near one-month high and South Korean shares .KS11 advanced 0.9% to lead broad gains in Asian equities.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China to implement policies to boost private investments

** China's exports, imports shrink in Oct as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt demand

** Indonesia, Singapore c.banks to extend bilateral swap agreements until 2023

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0453 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.37

-21.78

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.27

-11.88

.SSEC

0.46

-15.25

India

INR=IN

+0.37

-9.51

.NSEI

0.26

4.67

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.30

-9.17

.JKSE

0.23

7.30

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.08

-12.19

.KLSE

-0.18

-6.62

Philippines

PHP=

-0.26

-12.79

.PSI

0.33

-12.87

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.99

-15.42

.KS11

0.91

-20.41

Singapore

SGD=

-0.23

-4.09

.STI

0.21

0.41

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.28

-13.77

.TWII

1.61

-27.34

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.28

-10.64

.SETI

0.16

-1.73

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.