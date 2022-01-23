EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia currencies weaken; China's yuan gains 0.3%

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.850

113.68

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3442

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.705

27.7

-0.02

Korean won

1194.100

1194

-0.01

Baht

32.990

32.89

-0.30

Peso

51.280

51.25

-0.06

Rupiah

14310.000

14335

+0.17

Rupee

74.415

74.415

0.00

Ringgit

4.183

4.185

+0.05

Yuan

6.333

6.355

+0.34

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.850

115.08

+1.08

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3490

+0.33

Taiwan dlr

27.705

27.676

-0.10

Korean won

1194.100

1188.60

-0.46

Baht

32.990

33.39

+1.21

Peso

51.280

50.99

-0.57

Rupiah

14310.000

14250

-0.42

Rupee

74.415

74.33

-0.11

Ringgit

4.183

4.1640

-0.45

Yuan

6.333

6.3550

+0.34

