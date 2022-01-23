EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia currencies weaken; China's yuan gains 0.3%

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.850

113.68

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3442

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.705

27.7

-0.02

Korean won

1194.100

1194

-0.01

Baht

32.990

32.89

-0.30

Peso

51.280

51.25

-0.06

Rupiah

14310.000

14335

+0.17

Rupee

74.415

74.415

0.00

Ringgit

4.183

4.185

+0.05

Yuan

6.333

6.355

+0.34

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.850

115.08

+1.08

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3490

+0.33

Taiwan dlr

27.705

27.676

-0.10

Korean won

1194.100

1188.60

-0.46

Baht

32.990

33.39

+1.21

Peso

51.280

50.99

-0.57

Rupiah

14310.000

14250

-0.42

Rupee

74.415

74.33

-0.11

Ringgit

4.183

4.1640

-0.45

Yuan

6.333

6.3550

+0.34

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

