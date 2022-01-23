EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia currencies weaken; China's yuan gains 0.3%

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.850
113.68
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3442
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.705
27.7
-0.02
Korean won
1194.100
1194
-0.01
Baht
32.990
32.89
-0.30
Peso
51.280
51.25
-0.06
Rupiah
14310.000
14335
+0.17
Rupee
74.415
74.415
0.00
Ringgit
4.183
4.185
+0.05
Yuan
6.333
6.355
+0.34
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.850
115.08
+1.08
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3490
+0.33
Taiwan dlr
27.705
27.676
-0.10
Korean won
1194.100
1188.60
-0.46
Baht
32.990
33.39
+1.21
Peso
51.280
50.99
-0.57
Rupiah
14310.000
14250
-0.42
Rupee
74.415
74.33
-0.11
Ringgit
4.183
4.1640
-0.45
Yuan
6.333
6.3550
+0.34
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
