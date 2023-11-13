News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia currencies fall ahead of US inflation data, Philippine markets in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

November 13, 2023 — 12:34 am EST

By John Biju

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian market currencies and stock benchmarks got off to soft start on Monday with the Philippines' peso and shares among those making declines ahead of a monetary policy decision later in the week.

The peso PHP= retreated 0.4% to 56.090 per dollar, while equities in Manila .PSI fell 0.7%.

Last Thursday, data showed the Philippine economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter but the central bank said policy is expected to remain "tighter for longer" as inflation is still a major challenge.

That said, most analysts expect no change to interest rates from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday.

HSBC analysts said in a note that it was, however, likely to maintain its "hawkish rhetoric given upside risks to inflation".

Other currencies also lost ground ahead of U.S. inflation data on Tuesday.

"We expect a stronger (U.S.) core inflation read tomorrow ... which may reignite a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and give a boost to the USD," Alex Loo, macro strategist at TD Securities said.

"We expect Asian currencies to trade on the backfoot on renewed USD strength."

The South Korean won KRW= and the Thai baht THB=TH each declined 0.6%. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.2%.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was steady at 105.810 as of 0440 GMT, while the 10-year benchmark yield US10YT=RR ticked higher to 4.6598%.

Among regional equities markets, shares in Thailand .SETI fell 0.7% while shares in South Korea .KS11 and China .SSEC edged 0.2% lower.

Taiwan shares .TWII advanced 1.0% to hit their highest level since Sept. 18. Shares in Indonesia .JKSE climbed 0.4%.

Markets participants are also awaiting consumer price data from India later in the day for clues to the interest rate outlook in Asia's third biggest economy.

The pace of India's consumer price inflation likely eased further to a four-month low of 4.80% in October, according to a Reuters poll.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR rise 7 basis points to 3.14%

** Thai PM sticks by signature stimulus plan amid calls for scale-down

** Japan's wholesale inflation slows sharply in sign of waning cost pressures

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0333 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-13.57

.N225

-0.02

24.78

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.16

-5.43

.SSEC

-0.24

-1.87

India

INR=IN

+0.04

-0.71

.NSEI

0.00

7.84

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-0.92

.JKSE

0.44

-0.16

Philippines

PHP=

-0.42

-0.71

.PSI

-0.66

-6.78

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.61

-4.81

.KS11

-0.21

7.52

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-1.54

.STI

-

-4.45

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-5.13

.TWII

0.96

19.13

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.6

-4.14

.SETI

-0.7

-17.19

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

Stocks mentioned

