EMERGING MARKETS-Mixed messages for Asia in Fed's new strategy

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Asian currencies edged up on Friday as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to lift inflation and spur growth will keep its interest rates lower for longer, supporting rate differentials with the region's higher-yielding emerging markets.

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP again led gains, up more than half a percent, while the Philippine peso PHP= rose around 0.3%, while South Korea's wonKRW=KFTC and the Singapore dollar SGD= were more subdued, edging up around 0.1%.

"Powell's speech is bearish for the USD over the medium to long term because U.S. real interest rates will have room to fall further into negative territory," said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA.

The broader message from the Fed of more efforts to boost growth pushed U.S. 10-year bond yields higher, however, providing some support to the dollar and keeping a lid on flows into riskier Asian assets.

Yields on long-dated government bonds for Thailand TH10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR were up 7.5 and 6.4 basis points (bps) each, and both the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= traded lower on the day.

"If the U.S. curve steepens by more than 50-75 bps from here, the impact on Asian markets could be material," said Duncan Tan, interest rates strategist at DBS.

"In that scenario, we would likely see reallocation of global capital away from Asia and to the U.S., leading to higher rates and weaker currencies in Asia."

In Indonesia, the rupiah weakened 0.2% and stocks .JKSE slipped as the country reported its biggest daily spike in coronavirus infections.

Singapore shares .STI rose 1.8% following overnight gains on Wall Street, while Thai shares .SETI were up about half a percent.

South Korea's export-focused KOSPI .KS11 also recovered from a more than 1% fall in the previous session. Facing a surge in new coronavirus cases, the government decided to extend current social distancing measures instead of moving to tougher restrictions, easing concerns about further economic fallout. KRW/

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield MY10YT=RR is up 2.9 basis points at 2.65%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI up 3.58% at S$3.76, SATS Ltd SATS.SI up 3.07% at S$3.02, Keppel Corporation Ltd KPLM.SI up ​ 3.06% at S$4.71

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Megaworld Corp MEG.PS down 3.32% at 2.91 peso; Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS down 3.03% at 28.8 peso; SM Investments Corp SM.PS down 2.63% at 850 peso

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0427 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.22

+1.70

.N225

0.56

-1.34

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.25

+1.25

.SSEC

0.51

10.39

India

INR=IN

0.00

-3.29

.NSEI

0.61

-4.43

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-5.42

.JKSE

-0.78

-15.40

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-2.01

.KLSE

-0.33

-2.46

Philippines

PHP=

+0.28

+4.57

.PSI

-0.72

-24.77

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.11

-2.31

.KS11

0.69

7.41

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

-1.42

.STI

1.82

-20.39

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.52

+2.55

.TWII

-0.47

6.17

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.06

-4.13

.SETI

0.56

-15.55

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Kim Coghill)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

