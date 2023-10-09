EMERGING MARKETS-Middle East conflict weighs on stocks, shekel slumps

By Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Assets in emerging economies were under pressure on Monday as a risk-off mood gripped markets after the attack on Israel by Palestinian group Hamas drove up oil prices and sent the shekel tumbling to a more than seven-year low.

The shekel ILS= dropped to 3.92 per dollar in early trade, hitting its lowest since early 2016 though it pared losses later after the Bank of Israel said it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency in the open market to maintain stability.

Israel's dollar-denominated government bonds also took a sharp hit, with the bond US46513JB593=TE maturing in 2120 dropping more than 5 cents on the dollar. Key Tel Aviv share indices .TA125, .TA35 inched lower after slumping nearly 7% on Sunday.

MSCI's emerging market equities index .MSCIEF was down 0.2% by 8:42 GMT, while currencies .MIEM00000CUS were muted against a stronger dollar.

The conflict in the Middle East has given a fresh boost to oil prices, adding to worries over inflation and the likelihood of tighter monetary policy in major global economies especially given last week's U.S. jobs report.

"Tensions in the region will inevitably have an impact on oil prices given risk of disruption to supply if the situation escalates and also on the dollar as geopolitical risks could fuel safe haven flows," said Jon Harrison, managing director of emerging market macro strategy at TS Lombard.

"For EM central banks there will be growing pressure to raise interest rates in response to inflation risks and to defend their currencies."

The geopolitical worries rippled through other emerging markets, dealing another blow to Egypt's international government bonds XS2391394348=TE already bruised by a recent Moody's downgrade.

Currencies of oil importers fell, with the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Thai baht THB=TH down 0.5% each against the dollar while the Indian rupee INR=IN inched 0.2% lower.

Shares in India's Adani Ports APSE.NS, which owns a major port in Israel fell 3.7% while stocks in Turkey .XU100, another major oil importer, fell 1.4%.

Equities in mainland China .CSI300 fell 0.1% on the first day of trading following a week-long holiday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

