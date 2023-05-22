EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso weighs on Latam FX, Brazil's real gains

By Amruta Khandekar

May 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led most Latam currencies lower on Monday as the dollar firmed with focus on U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, while the Brazilian real rebounded from more than one-week lows hit in the previous session.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was down 0.1% by 1430 GMT.

The dollar =USD held steady as investors waited for a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss raising the U.S. debt ceiling after the talks were paused late last week.

The Mexican peso MXN=, which has been the best performing Latam currency so far this year, fell for a fifth straight session, down 0.7% against the greenback to a more than two-week low.

Analysts raised concerns over the recent government takeover of part of a railway in southern Mexico operated by a unit of Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX.

"(The takeover) is indicative and demonstrative of the true power of the state used to force a negotiation with a private entity," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

"If this is a sign of things to come, it will be perceived as a materialization of some of the biggest fears and concerns over AMLO’s (Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) language in the past that aimed at significant government involvement in the country’s biggest industries."

The peso has declined since the Bank of Mexico paused its nearly two-year long interest rate hiking cycle last week. While analysts have said the bank could keep rates elevated for some time, potentially supporting the peso, there are risks from a steep economic downturn in the United States.

The Chilean peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= slipped 0.3% and 0.2% respectively, as copper prices declined on concerns over demand from top consumer China. MET/L

Both countries are leading exporters of the metal.

Bucking the trend, Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.6%, bouncing off its lowest level in over a week which it hit on Friday.

Private economists in Brazil have lowered their expectations for the country's inflation index, a new central bank survey showed on Monday. They now forecast it to hit 5.80% at the end of this year, down from 6.03% forecast in the previous week.

Brazil's central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that inflation expectations in the country remain high, dubbing long term forecasts stuck around 4% "a problem".

The Colombian peso COP= gained 0.3%, as crude prices edged higher, boosting the currency of the major oil exporter. O/R

Stock markets in Colombia were closed for a public holiday.

Broader Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS eased 0.1%.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) inflation eased to 33.6% year-on-year in April from 49.2% in March, the statistics department said on Monday.

The Bank of Israel hiked benchmark interest rates to their highest since 2006 on Monday, citing high inflation, and said upcoming data would determine whether it raised them further.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

984.46

0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2298.32

-0.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110382.77

-0.33

Mexico IPC .MXX

54595.05

0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5695.12

0.73

Argentina MerVal .MERV

338726.08

0.014

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9698

0.49

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9045

-0.75

Chile peso CLP=CL

802.3

-0.72

Colombia peso COP=

4527.94

0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6866

-0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

234.3000

-0.60

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

481

1.46

