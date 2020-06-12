EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso up strongly after brutal selloff; Brazil's real down

By Susan Mathew

June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slid on Friday as it caught up with a rout in markets, while other Latin American currencies firmed against a steady dollar with Mexico's peso looking to recover from its heaviest sell-off in three months.

The peso MXN= surged 2.4%, on track to post its biggest one-session gain in 11 weeks after the currency lost nearly 4% on Thursday as worries over a prolonged economic recovery were exacerbated by fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States, hitting oil prices.

Crude recovered on Friday, also helping exporter Colombia's peso COP= snap a four-session losing run. O/R

The greenback's retreat after a safe-haven surge further boosted gains for emerging market currencies. FRX/

"Risk appetite has picked itself up off the floor," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities, but "confidence remains very fragile and that still seems firmly in the driver's seat for now."

Returning from a day's holiday, the real BRBY slipped 1%, while Sao Paulo-listed stocks .BVSP were set for their worst day in six weeks.

Most other regional bourses recovered strongly as they tracked Wall Street higher, but concerns remained as Latam becomes the latest epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Brazil is the second worst hit worldwide in terms of number of cases while deaths in Mexico approached 16,000.

Lockdowns to curb the virus have already hammered markets, with Mexico facing its steepest recession in decades while economic indicators in Brazil paint a dour picture.

MSCI's Latam stock .MILA00000PUS and currency indexes .MILA00000CUS are both set to end the week lower after three weeks of gains.

Next week investors will be looking forward to a central bank meeting in Brazil, retails sales from the United States and developments on Europe's stimulus program.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1412 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.23

-0.44

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1979.00

-0.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

92776.75

-2.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

37423.16

1.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4017.86

1.87

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1149.45

2.49

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0201

-1.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.2360

2.25

Chile peso CLP=

788.43

0.63

Colombia peso COP=

3738.68

0.66

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4527

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.3700

-0.07

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

