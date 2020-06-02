EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso surges 2%, Argentina extends debt deadline

By Susan Mathew

June 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Tuesday with Mexico's peso hitting 11-week highs as hopes of recovery from a likely deep recession buoyed sentiment.

Regional stocks surged, tracking a higher open on Wall Street. Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP scaled 12-week highs, while Mexican stocks .MXX hit three-week highs. .NFRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 2%, extending gains to an 11th session in 12 against a weaker dollar. The peso has gained about 10% over the period with analysts expecting the currency to outperform regional peers in the short term as it benefits from global growth momentum as economies reopen. MKTS/GLOB

Given that monetary and fiscal measures have postponed near-term funding distress, it is possible to position for a recovery in emerging markets from March lows, said Goldman Sachs analysts, pointing to the Mexican peso and the Bovespa as Latam beneficiaries.

Rising oil prices lifted Colombia's peso COP= to near three-month highs, while Brazil's real BRBY led gains in Latam, up 2.8%. Brazil's government launched a new emergency credit line of 20 billion reais ($3.73 billion) to help small and mid-sized companies. O/R

But, the economic outlook for Latam's largest economy continued to be bleak, with the country's treasury department expecting Brazil to end 2020 with debt at 94% of GDP unless the government shows commitment to fiscal reforms.

An ongoing federal investigation into Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro added to woes. The speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Monday did not dismiss the possibility of opening impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro.

Argentina, meanwhile, extended the deadline to restructure its $65 billion sovereign debt to June 12 and said it may sweeten its most recent offer to creditors. The country is already in default after having missed an interest payment extension on May 22.

The government may improve its offer less than what creditors expect, given the International Monetary Fund's backing for its current deal, Citigroup analysts said.

"But this argument is unlikely to be very effective as the IMF's debt sustainability assessment treats Argentina's macroeconomic policies as exogenous, which is obviously not the case," they said.

Concerns also stem from the widening gap between the official and black market rate of the Argentine peso ARS=. The currency is being held artificially high by strict currency controls, even as fears over the economy and demand for dollars drive unofficial rates to record lows.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

968.44

1.78

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1894.62

4.02

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

89996.63

1.55

Mexico IPC .MXX

37618.38

1.72

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3772.83

2.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41223.64

3.015

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1124.18

0.64

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2350

2.79

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.5960

1.98

Chile peso CLP=CL

780.9

1.61

Colombia peso COP=

3649.6

1.66

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4037

0.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.7000

-0.10

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

