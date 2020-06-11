EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso slides as oil tumble adds to Fed's grim view

By Susan Mathew

June 11 (Reuters) - Tumbling oil prices pushed Mexico's peso 2.6% lower on Thursday to lead declines among Latin American currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dour assessment of an economic recovery sapped risk appetite.

The dollar surged on safe-haven demand after the Fed said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for years, quashing hopes of a quick recovery. It promised to keep pumping liquidity into markets, but expects the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% this year. FRX/

Along with worries about a record build-up in U.S. crude inventories, oil prices slumped more than 6%, weighing on currencies of crude exporters in emerging markets such as Mexico MXN=, Colombia COP= and Russia RUB=. O/R

The Mexican peso was on track for its biggest daily drop in nearly two months. Data showed industrial output fell 25.1% in April from March and was 29.3% lower year-over-year.

"Although this (data) may mark the bottom for industry, it will add pressure for policymakers to respond with additional stimulus measures to dig Mexico's economy out of this hole," said Capital Economics in a note, as the country faces its deepest recession in decades.

Colombia's peso COP= looked to post its sharpest percentage fall in almost three months, and as oil major Ecopetrol ECO.CN slid over 5%, the country's main stock index .COLCAP skidded almost 3% for its worst session in seven weeks.

Sliding copper prices weighed on Chile's peso CLP= which weakened 1.4%. Chilean stocks .SPIPSA retreated from three-month highs, down 2.8%, in line with Wall Street's move lower as fears of a second wave of the virus in the United Sates added to worries. .N

Brazil markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1339 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.40

-1.79

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2003.57

-2.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3949.88

-2.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1144.56

-2.84

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.4600

-2.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

784.7

-1.57

Colombia peso COP=

3743.86

-1.97

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4428

-0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.3100

-0.07

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.