EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso slides after S&P downgrade, broader Latam FX weaken

By Susan Mathew

March 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped more than 2% on Friday, hit by a pandemic worry-driven ratings downgrade, while other Latin American currencies also weakened as the dollar attempted to claw back some gains.

Regional stocks also tumbled .MILA00000PUS, for the first time in four days, as Wall Street indexes sank. .N

After a three-session rally when it jumped 10.6%, the peso MXN= fell after rating agency S&P downgraded Mexico's credit rating to BBB from BBB+, matching that of Fitch, and put Mexico's outlook on negative. S&P also cut its rating on state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, commonly known as Pemex.

It cited the coronavirus pandemic and a hit to Pemex from plunging crude prices as battering the growth outlook and piling pressure on the government to lift the struggling economy.

An oil shock earlier this month had sent the peso tumbling to new lows as investors anticipated such moves.

"The negative outlook suggests there is a possibility of a downgrade in the next 12-24 months, given the potential for ineffective policy execution, a worsening of public finances, and an increase in off-budget contingent liabilities," wrote Credit Suisse analysts Alonso Cervera and Alberto J. Rojas.

They expect Moody's, which holds a higher rating on Mexico, to downgrade sometime around May and June.

MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.5% as the dollar .DXY rose, threatening to send them back to all-time lows. FRX/

Brazil's real BRL= declined 1.6%, while Chile's peso CLP= gave up 1.0%. Except Brazil's real, most others were still on course to end the week higher as a slew of monetary and fiscal measures around the world had eased the rush to the greenback this week.

As the virus continued to spread at an alarming rate, with the United States expected to become the next epicenter of the outbreak, U.S. stocks indexes slumped after three days of strong gains. .NMKTS/GLOB

Tracking those losses, Colombia's main index .COLCAP slid almost 7% but was the star among weekly gains in Latam, up 18% for its best weekly performance ever.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP slipped 4.2% after jumping 22% over the last three sessions.

"We still expect some comprehensive fiscal package to be announced in China, Mexico and Colombia (to battle the likely deep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic)," wrote the team at TD Securities led by Cristian Maggio, head of emerging market strategy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

842.60

-1.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1592.66

-5.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

74421.87

-4.23

Mexico IPC .MXX

34201.45

-4.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3157.96

-1.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1082.74

-7.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1061

-2.20

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.3815

-1.93

Chile peso CLP=CL

837

-1.15

Colombia peso COP=

4,052.73

-1.80

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4218

-0.75

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

64.4050

-0.27

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

