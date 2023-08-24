EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso rises after inflation data, Banxico minutes; BRICS invites new members

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday against the dollar after central bank minutes and inflation data cemented bets that Banxico will keep rates on hold for longer, while leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies invited six new members including Argentina to join the bloc.

The peso MXN= added 0.2% against the greenback.

Data showed headline inflation in the Latin American country slowed in early August for the seventh consecutive two-week period.

"The headline inflation rate declined further, but sticky services inflation will remain a concern for the central bank," Capital Economics' emerging markets economist Kimberley Sperrfechter said in a note.

"This, alongside hawkish comments from officials, means that Banxico will be the last major central bank in the region to ease monetary policy, around the turn of the year, and interest rate cuts will be more gradual than most currently anticipate."

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.4% by 1450 GMT, with Peru's sol PEN= leading regional gains.

Limiting upside, the U.S. dollar index =USD climbed 0.3% ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium that could provide cues to the U.S. central bank's rate hike path.

Argentina's peso ARSB= edged up to 715 per dollar in popular black markets, while stocks .MERV added 1.2%.

Argentina stocks offer investors a "safeguard of value," the head of the Buenos Aires stock exchange, Adelmo Gabbi, said, amid an economic crisis in the South American country, which is grappling with 113% inflation and a sliding peso.

Conservative presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich said she would oppose Argentina joining BRICS, after the bloc announced a formal invitation to the South American country, contrasting with President Alberto Fernandez, who celebrated the invitation.

In a drive to forge BRICS into a viable counterweight to the West, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also been invited to join the bloc.

"The economic effects are still to be felt ... in the original BRICS," said Alejandro Cuadrado, Latin America strategist and global head of FX at BBVA.

"The moves loads the debate about potential alignments which can eventually have more economic and financial or market implications but for now I'm not expecting much reaction."

Copper producer Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.4%, while oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= was flat.

Colombia's banks have called on the country's central bank to tackle liquidity issues amid lower-than-expected government spending and compliance with international regulatory framework Basel III, which strengthens bank risk management.

Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.2% after hitting a two-week high in the previous session.

Elsewhere in EM, Turkey's central bank hiked its key interest rate by a larger-than-expected 750 basis points to 25% on Thursday, sparking a rare lira rally and signaling a new determination to address rebounding inflation as part of a broader policy U-turn.

