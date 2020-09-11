EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso outperforms Latam FX on positive data, dollar auction plans

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led gains among Latin American currencies on Friday and was set for a fifth straight week of gains as industrial production data improved in July from the prior month.

The currency MXN= rose about 0.6%, and was set to add about 1.2%% for the week, faring better than its peers. Data showed industrial production rose 6.9% in July on a month-on-month basis. But growth slowed significantly after rising 17.9% in June from May.

"(This) suggests the economic recovery was losing momentum at the start of the third quarter – a trend which we expect to continue," said Nikhil Sanghani, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"This will give impetus for the central bank to continue its easing cycle, especially with little fiscal support on the horizon."

Mexico's foreign exchange commission announced two currency auctions totaling $7.5 billion using a swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve, a move that is likely to support the peso.

The government's unveiling of a fiscally lean 2021 budget earlier in the week had also helped the currency, which is close to levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil' real BRBYfell slightly as data showed services activity in the country rose in July for a second straight month. The growth, however, was slower than forecast, suggesting the economy's rebound from the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic may not be quite so entrenched.

Ahead of a central bank meeting next week, a Reuters poll showed the bank will likely hold its key interest rate steady at 2% and adopt a neutral view that is expected to continue until a tightening cycle begins in the second half of 2021.

Argentina's peso ARS= continued its decline to record low territory even as rating agencies cheered the government' s recently clinched debt restructuring deal, with several provincespreparing to revamp a combined $13 billion in debt.

But Argentine stocks .MERV were set to outperform their regional peers for the week, serving as the only weekly gainers in the region.

Other Latin American bourses were set for moderate weekly losses as volatility on Wall Street undermined sentiment in equities. The MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS was set to lose more than 2% this week.

Colombia's peso COP=rose slightly, while stocks .COLCAP were set to snap a five-week winning streak as unrest over police brutality continued.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1090.66

0.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1960.53

-0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98394.38

-0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

36348.27

0.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3713.13

0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

45982.95

-1.889

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1210.31

-0.77

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3359

-0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.3057

0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

770.4

0.27

Colombia peso COP=

3698.29

0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5717

-0.78

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

74.9000

-0.08

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Chang)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.