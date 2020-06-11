EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso leads Latam FX lower while stocks sink

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was the biggest loser among Latin American currencies on Thursday, pushed lower by tumbling oil prices,with regional stocks falling in tow after the Federal Reserve's sobering assessment of a U.S. economic recovery.

The dollar surged on safe-haven demand after the U.S. central bank said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for years, quashing hopes of a quick recovery. It promised to keep pumping liquidity into markets, but expects the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% this year. FRX/

The Fed's outlook was a blow to markets that had touched three-month highs on hopes of a swift economic recovery through the scaling back of coronavirus-related curbs.

Along with worries about a record build-up in U.S. crude inventories, oil prices slumped more than 6%, weighing on the currencies of crude exporters in emerging markets such as Mexico MXN=, Colombia COP= and Russia RUB=. O/R

The Mexican peso was on track for its biggest daily drop in nearly three months. Data showed industrial output fell 25.1% in April from March and was 29.3% lower on a year-over-year basis.

Mexican shares .MXX plunged nearly 4%, their biggest daily drop since late March.

"Although this (data) may mark the bottom for industry, it will add pressure for policymakers to respond with additional stimulus measures to dig Mexico's economy out of this hole," Capital Economics said in a note, as the country faces its deepest recession in decades.

The MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS plunged more than 3%, tracking declines on Wall Street as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections further rattled investors. .N

The index was set for its worst day since mid-April, with Argentine stocks .MERV serving as the worst performers in the region with a more than 7% drop.

Colombia's peso COP= looked to post its sharpest percentage fall in almost three months. The country's main stock index .COLCAP skidded 4.6%, marking its worst session in more than two months, with shares of oil major Ecopetrol ECO.CN sliding more than 8%.

Sliding copper prices weighed on Chile's peso CLP=, which weakened 1.9%. Chilean stocks .SPIPSA retreated from three-month highs.

Brazil's markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

990.56

-2.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1984.69

-3.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

36767.87

-3.92

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3937.26

-3.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

42962.29

-7.56

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1124.17

-4.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.6951

-3.69

Chile peso CLP=CL

787.3

-1.89

Colombia peso COP=

3763.31

-2.48

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4587

-0.98

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.3100

-0.07

