EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso leads Latam FX lower as surprise inflation fall strengthens rate-cut bets

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies eased on Thursday, with Mexico's peso amongst the worst hit as a surprise drop in consumer inflation bolstered bets on interest rate cuts, while regional stocks joined were mixed.

Mexico's currency MXN= dropped 0.6% against the dollar, hitting a more than one-week low after data from statistics agency INEGI showed fell 0.10% in the first two weeks of February, bringing 12-month headline inflation down to 4.45%, from the 4.90% reported in the previous month.

"The drop back in Mexico's headline inflation rate in the first half of February leaves Banxico on course to begin an easing cycle at March's Board meeting," Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, wrote.

"That said, the rise in core services inflation reinforces our view that the easing cycle, when it begins, will be slow-going."

The Bank of Mexico's five-member board held the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% for a seventh straight time in its most recent meeting earlier this month.

Minutes from the same meeting showed the board will assess the possibility of cutting its benchmark interest rate at its upcoming monetary policy meetings.

A separate reading showed Mexico's economy grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period.

Brazil's real BRL= fell 0.2% against the dollar, while the Chilean peso CLP= also languished early on, down 0.7% against the greenback, while Peru's sol PEN= lost 0.6%.

At 10:22 a.m. ET (15:22 GMT), MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.3%, with Colombia's peso COP= losing 0.4% against the dollar, last at 3,933.69.

Brazil's main stock index .BVSP edged 0.1% early on, tracking an upbeat start on Wall Street. .N

Brazilian food retailer GPAPCAR3.SA fell 3.8% despite reporting a narrower fourth quarter loss.

A broader gauge of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS, on the other hand, dipped 0.5%, underperforming against a 0.8% jump in broader EM stocks .MSCIEF as global markets cheered U.S. chipmaker Nvidia'sNVDA.O stellar results.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 was last at 30.9855 after the country's central bank its key interest rate unchanged at 45%, as expected after last month's hike.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Brazil's federal tax revenue up 6.67% in strongest January ever

** Nigeria's economy grows steadily as oil output rises

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1028.83

0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2562.50

-0.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130138.36

0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

57014.28

-0.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6262.22

0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1067011.96

2.645

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1269.92

0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9444

-0.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1438

-0.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

974.9

-0.72

Colombia peso COP=

3933.69

-0.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8097

-0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

838.3000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1075

3.72

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

