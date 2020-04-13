EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso leads Latam FX lower amid weak oil, coronavirus woes

By Ambar Warrick

April 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Monday amid continued concerns over the economic stress from the coronavirus outbreak, with a decline in oil prices adding to pressure on major exporters.

Mexico's peso MXN= led losses, shedding about 1.9%, after a record OPEC production curb did little to prop up oil prices in the face of plummeting demand. O/R

The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA000000CUS fell about 1.7%, while Brazil's real BRL= and the Colombian peso COP= retreated about 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

While signs of the pandemic peaking in some epicenters had propped up risk assets last week, its looming impact, as evidenced by dismal economic indicators from across the globe, served as a reminder that markets were not yet out of the woods.

"As we leave the acute phase of the crisis, the market will have to deal with the underlying data and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 exit strategies. The latter will be piecemeal and bumpy. It's a dance of fits and starts rather than a binary event of economy on/off," wrote Mark McCormick, Global Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities.

"In turn, we expect another bump in the USD."

Safe-haven demand had seen the dollar .DXY scaling more than three-year highs in March, while risk assets faced waves of panicked selling.

Regional stocks also fell on Monday, with Brazil's benchmark stock index .BVSP dropping about 1.4%. Financials were the biggest drag on the index, with major banks staring down an extended liquidity crunch from the outbreak.

Amid continued signs of disruption in Latin America's largest economy, car makers Toyota 7203.T and General Motors Co GM.N said they both planned to suspend production in Brazil until at least June.

Brazil's economy will shrink this year by 5% due to the direct and indirect economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the World Bank, which would mark the country's biggest crash in at least half a century.

Colombia's economy is also expected to contract in 2020, by about 1.5% to 2%, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said on Monday.

Chile's peso CLP= was among the few gainers for the day, adding about 0.5%, while stocks in the country .SPIPSA rose 0.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

881.45

-0.76

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1647.22

-2.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

77341.18

-0.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

34577.39

0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3780.14

0.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1187.92

0.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1910

-1.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.7826

-1.90

Chile peso CLP=CL

834.4

0.50

Colombia peso COP=

3866.4

-1.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3698

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

65.3750

-0.33

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.