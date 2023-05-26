EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso leads Latam currencies higher after economic growth data

By Amruta Khandekar

May 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Friday against a muted dollar as news of progress in talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling eased market jitters, with Mexico's peso leading the advance following strong economic growth data.

The peso MXN= gained 1.2% after data showed Latam's second-largest economy grew for the sixth quarter in a row in the first quarter, with gross domestic product increasing 1% in the period.

The currency has outpaced its regional peers this year, rising 10% against the greenback, largely on the back of strong economic growth and a growing trend of "nearshoring" with foreign companies looking to bring manufacturing closer to home.

Analysts have said a steep U.S. recession in the United States might weaken the peso later this year, but chances of that remain slim.

"It all depends on whether inflation allows the Fed to respond to a recession. If the U.S. does slow down quite aggressively and the Fed still has a problem with inflation and dollar rates stay high,then probably the peso could start to suffer," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

Analysts have also pointed out to the attractive yield the currency offers, despite the Bank of Mexico holding interest rates at 11.25% at its latest meeting.

A jump in oil prices also benefitted Mexico's peso as well as the currency of Colombia COP= which gained 0.7%, as both countries are leading crude exporters.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was up 0.5% against the dollar, a day after logging its steepest one-day fall in over a month following inflation data which exerted pressure on the country's central bank to lower interest rates.

Data showed Brazil posted a current account deficit of $1.68 billion in April, way larger than the $0.25 billion expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Chile's peso CLP= advanced 0.7%, snapping a three-day losing streak while the Peruvian sol PEN= also gained 0.5% as higher copper prices boosted the currencies of the major copper exporting nations.

Broader Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS were up 0.2% at 1456 GMT, but have been pressured this week as the absence of a U.S. debt ceiling agreement and expectations of U.S. interest rates staying elevated for longer pushed investors towards the safe-haven dollar =USD.

Traders boosted bets of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve in June following hotter-than-expected inflation data on Friday though progress in negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling to avoid a catastrophic U.S. default helped buoy market sentiment.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.1%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP index leading gains on a boost from miners.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira hit a record low beyond 20 against the dollar on Friday, ahead of this weekend's presidential election runoff that will decide whether President Tayyip Erdogan extends his rule into a third decade.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. bank Citigroup C.N wants its Mexican business to have Mexican shareholders amid a planned IPO.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.98

0.93

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2297.12

1.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111159.31

1

Mexico IPC .MXX

54143.20

0.74

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5620.56

0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

341669.30

0.259

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1098.13

-0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0073

0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6564

1.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

804.6

0.57

Colombia peso COP=

4454.58

0.85

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6658

0.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

235.7000

-0.32

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

488

0.82

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.