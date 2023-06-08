EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso lags Latam peers, Colombian peso rallies again

By Amruta Khandekar, Siddarth S and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped on Thursday even as data showed slowing inflationary pressures as worries of another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed, while the Colombian peso resumed its rally against a weakening dollar.

Mexico's peso MXN= dipped 0.2% by 1900 GMT, underperforming regional peers, even as the dollar =USD eased after data showing a surge in U.S. weekly jobless claims drove up fears that the Fed will hike rates in July.

Data showed the annual inflation rate in Latin America's second-largest economy slowed in May for a fourth consecutive month to 5.84%, below forecasts of 5.90% and at its lowest since August 2021.

The Bank of Mexico's decision to halt its nearly two-year-long rate-hiking cycle last month had raised concerns about a setback to the peso, which has enjoyed a rally this year on the back of its interest rate differential with the United States.

However, the central bank has signaled it would likely keep rates elevated for a while.

"Our view about the MXN remains positive, given the country’s solid fundamentals, including both small current account and fiscal deficits, and the near-shoring wave, which likely will offset the gloomy sentiment driven by a short-lived U.S. recession over the next few quarters," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"But we look for some volatility over the next three-to-six months, as we expect Banxico to start cutting rates in Q3 and political noise to increase."

Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.6%, as a rise in copper prices supported the currency of the world's biggest producer of the metal.

Data showed Chile's annual inflation rate fell to 8.7% in May, dropping well below the 9.9% reported in April.

"We are finally noting some disinflation, but it does not mean necessarily that rate cuts are coming," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

The Colombian peso COP= strengthened 1.2% against the greenback, hovering near its ten-month highs hit in recent days on expectations that a political scandal would jeopardize the government's social reform agenda.

Colombia's consumer prices rose by 0.43% in May, below market expectations, data showed on Wednesday.

The Peruvian sol PEN=climbed 0.6% ahead of a local interest rate decision due later in the day in which the central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Markets in Brazil were closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, a sharp selloff in Turkey's lira slowed on Thursday as traders said it was nearing more "normal" levels ahead of the expected appointment of a new central bank governor.

Elsewhere, Pakistan has to satisfy the IMF on three counts before its board reviews whether to release at least some of the $2.5 billion still pending under a lending program expiring this month, an IMF official said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.11

-0.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2392.09

-0.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115488.16

0.77

Mexico IPC .MXX

54162.98

-0.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5669.19

-0.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

383584.51

0.829

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1188.17

-0.96

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9240

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3878

-0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

786.9

0.51

Colombia peso COP=

4172.5

1.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6452

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

244.3500

-0.31

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

479

1.04

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Diane Craft)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

