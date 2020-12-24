EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso jumps as Brexit trade deal lifts mood

There will be no Latam-focused emerging markets report on Dec 25 because of the Christmas holiday

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose in thin pre-Christmas trading on Thursday, leading gains among Latin American currencies as the dollar weakened after the announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.8% to a near 1-week high, with data showing the country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate up at 4.5% in November, compared with 4.7% in October.

Of 12 million people who left the workforce in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some 9.9 million were back in employment by November, the national statistics agency said.

Global markets found relief as the United Kingdom and European Union sealed a Brexit trade agreement a day before Christmas holidays in one of the most important deals in recent European history.

That dented the safe-haven appeal of the dollar and boosted riskier emerging market currencies, including the Colombian COP= and the Chilean pesos CLP=.

Meanwhile, Mexico inoculated its first person against COVID-19, while the first 10,000 doses of a 10-million order of the Pfizer-BioNtech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE vaccine reached Chile.

Stocks in the region were subdued, with markets in Brazil and Argentina closed on Thursday ahead of Christmas holidays.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1252.19

-0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2419.75

-0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

43318.54

-0.64

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4112.16

-1.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1412.13

-0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

-

-

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8972

0.76

Chile peso CLP=CL

711.5

0.31

Colombia peso COP=

3489.46

0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.612

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

-

-

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

