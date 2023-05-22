EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso hits three-week low, Brazil's real bounces back

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

May 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were mixed on Monday as the dollar firmed ahead of fresh U.S. debt ceiling talks, with the Mexican peso touching a near three-week low and the Brazilian real rebounding from more than one-week lows hit a day earlier.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was up 0.1%, set to snap a three-day losing streak.

The dollar steadied as investors awaited fresh signals on whether the Federal Reserve could continue hiking interest rates and a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss raising the U.S. debt ceiling. FRX/

The Mexican peso MXN=, the best performing Latam currency so far this year, fell for a fifth straight session, down 0.6% against the greenback.

Analysts raised concerns over the recent government takeover of part of a railway in southern Mexico operated by a unit of Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX. The stock was down nearly 5%.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government was willing to pay compensation, if necessary, and reach an agreement with the company's transport unit.

"(The takeover) is indicative and demonstrative of the true power of the state used to force a negotiation with a private entity," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

"If this is a sign of things to come, it will be perceived as a materialization of some of the biggest fears and concerns over AMLO's (Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) language in the past that aimed at significant government involvement in the country's biggest industries."

The peso has declined since the Bank of Mexico paused its nearly two-year long interest rate hiking cycle last week. While analysts have said the bank could keep rates elevated for some time, potentially supporting the peso, there are risks from a steep U.S. economic downturn.

The Chilean peso CLP=was marginally higher, while the Peruvian sol PEN= slipped 0.1%, as copper prices declined on concerns over demand from top consumer China, rising supplies and climbing inventories in LME-approved warehouses. MET/L

Both countries are leading exporters of the metal.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.7%, bouncing off its lowest level in over a week which it hit on Friday.

Private economists in Brazil lowered expectations for the country's inflation index this year, but that failed to impress central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto who continues to see inflation running well above official targets.

Meanwhile, the Colombian peso COP= gained 0.3%, as crude prices edged higher, boosting the currency of the major oil exporter. O/R

Stock markets in Colombia were closed for a public holiday.

Elsewhere, Turkey's third-place election candidate endorsed President Tayyip Erdogan, boosting the incumbent and intensifying the challenges for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a Sunday runoff vote.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1903 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

984.05

0.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2287.44

-0.54

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110675.53

-0.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

53544.26

-1.38

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5682.64

0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

339376.33

0.206

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1123.90

-1.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9587

0.72

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.8804

-0.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.9

0.08

Colombia peso COP=

4525.75

0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6877

-0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

234.3000

-0.60

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

485

0.21

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang

