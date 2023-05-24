EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso gains after inflation data, Brazil's real at 1-week high

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

May 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso staged a strong rebound from its recent lows on Wednesday after inflation data spurred expectations that monetary policy would need to stay tight, while the Brazilian real rose to a one-week high.

The peso MXN=, the best performing currency in Latin America this year, was up 0.8% against the dollar, snapping a six-day losing streak.

Data showed consumer prices in Mexico fell more than expected in the first half of May, with 12-month headline inflation reaching 6.00% - the lowest level since September 2021.

"The slowing of inflation supports Banxico's on-hold stance, but with this decline still being moderate also supports the bank's guidance that rates will remain elevated for a considerable time," Juan Manuel Herrera, senior strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note. Economists expect Mexico's central bank will not cut rates before December at the earliest.

The peso has risen 9.4% against the dollar this year, outpacing its regional peers, on the back of strong economic growth in Mexico and the "nearshoring" trend in which foreign companies look to bring production closer to home.

The currency as well as Colombia's peso COP=, which jumped 0.5% on Wednesday, were also boosted by a rise in oil prices as both countries are major crude exporters. O/R

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.4% against the dollar after Brazil's lower house late on Tuesday approved the main text for a new fiscal framework bill, a major victory for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration.

If passed by the Senate, the rules will replace a more rigid cap on spending that limits growth in expenditures to the previous year's inflation rate.

Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN=, the currencies of the world's leading copper producers, were down 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, tracking a slide in the price of the metal. MET/L

Chile's state miner Codelco has a sense of "urgency" to reach an agreement with lithium miner SQM this year for a new state-controlled public-private partnership, Chairman Maximo Pacheco said.

Meanwhile, Argentina is in talks to renew and potentially expand its currency swap line with China, a central bank source said, in its battle against tumbling foreign reserves that threaten its ability to meet payments.

The Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was up 0.4%.

U.S. Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy's negotiators held what the White House called productive talks on Wednesday to try to close a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default.

Separately, Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that the need for further interest rate hikes "had become less certain," with several of them saying that the quarter-percentage-point hike they approved might be the last, according to the minutes of the May 2-3 policy meeting.

In Turkey, days before a runoff presidential election, insiders told Reuters there is disagreement and uncertainty within incumbent Tayyip Erdogan's government over whether to stick with what some call an unsustainable economic programme.

Among Latin American equities, shares of Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX jumped 8% after Citigroup Inc C.Nsaid it will pursue an initial public offering of its Banamex unit, which the Mexican conglomerate had been in talks to buy, according to a source.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1942 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.37

-0.84

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2270.38

-0.05

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108840.78

-0.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

53331.68

0.39

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5632.82

-0.92

Argentina MerVal .MERV

340778.68

-0.002

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1119.55

-0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9522

0.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.7980

0.83

Chile peso CLP=CL

807

-0.55

Colombia peso COP=

4442.5

0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6787

-0.43

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

235.7000

-0.32

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

488

0.82

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.