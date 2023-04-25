EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso falls on growth worries, stronger dollar

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 25 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday after data showed its economy grew less than expected in February and a stronger dollar weighed on currencies of commodity-heavy Latin America.

The peso MXN= eased 0.4% against the greenback by 1450 GMT after data showed Mexico's economy grew 0.1% in February from January and expanded 3.8% from February of 2022, missing analyst estimates.

"Their manufacturing is now under stress because of the U.S.'s weakening industrial sector. We also believe that the tight financial conditions and relatively high inflation will put a lid on the services economy," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"Overall, the growth momentum will start to ease over the next few months but it won't collapse, it is just a normal slowdown."

Overall, the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1%, as the dollar index=USD headed for its best day in over a week amid deepening worries about earnings and the outlook for the global economy.

Brazil's real BRL= fell 0.6% against a stronger dollar.

Central bank data showed Brazil posted a current account surplus of $286 million in March, the strongest data for the month in 17 years, boosted by a strong trade balance performance.

Brazilian central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said the country's current interest rate is consistent with its inflation issue, stating that core inflation remains elevated, fueled by demand-driven factors in consumer prices.

Another set of figures showed Brazilian retail sales dropped 0.1% in February compared with the previous month, although advancing 1.0% from the same month a year earlier.

Argentina's pesoARSB= tumbled to a fresh record low in the popular black market as an election build-up sows uncertainty and the economy shows strains beyond the country's all-important grains exports, hit by a crippling drought.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= shed 0.2%, heading for its third straight session of losses, while oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= eased 0.6%.

Peru's sol PEN= edged up 0.3% against the dollar.

Emerging market stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.9% and were set for their third straight day of losses as weakness in metal and crude prices weighed on stocks in the commodity-heavy region.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP shed 1.1%, led by miners like Vale SA VALE3.SA, while Colombia's state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN fell 3.7% weighing on the MSCI COLCAP .COLCAP.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped 0.2% against the euro after its central bank slashed the top of its interest rate corridor by 450 basis points to 20.5%, while leaving other rates unchanged.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

964.21

-1.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2204.70

-0.87

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102893.94

-1.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

54515.17

-0.36

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5308.00

0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

300404.78

0.328

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1211.75

-1.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0672

-0.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0717

-0.58

Chile peso CLP=CL

816

0.10

Colombia peso COP=

4494.4

-0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7533

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

220.8200

-0.27

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

478

-3.35

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.