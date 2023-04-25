EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso falls on growth worries, Argentine peso plumbs new lows

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 25 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday after data showed its economy grew less than expected in February, while Argentina's peso touched new lows in popular black markets.

The peso MXN= eased 0.6% against the dollar after data showed Mexico's economy grew 0.1% in February from January and expanded 3.8% from February of 2022, missing analyst estimates.

"Their manufacturing is now under stress because of the U.S.'s weakening industrial sector. We also believe that the tight financial conditions and relatively high inflation will put a lid on the services economy," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Argentina's pesoARSB= tumbled to a fresh record low, nearing 500 against the greenback in parallel rates as an election build-up sows uncertainty and the economy shows strains beyond the country's all-important grains exports, hit by a crippling drought.

"It's not a big surprise that the parallel price sort of continues to weaken," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

The black market peso's slump has pressured President Alberto Fernandez's government to devalue the currency, something he has long resisted, and forced the central bank to increase intervention in the FX market that in March amounted to over $1 billion.

"Some sort of formal devaluation is probably a matter of time, and obviously as the election cycle really picks up. So it's not a surprise that Argentine assets are under pressure."

Brazil's real BRL= fell 0.6% against a stronger dollar.

Data showed Brazil posted a current account surplus of $286 million in March, the strongest data for the month in 17 years.

Brazilian central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said the country's current interest rate is consistent with its inflation issue, stating that core inflation remains elevated, fueled by demand-driven factors in consumer prices.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said that his picks for central bank directors will be submitted to the Senate for approval as soon as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returns to Brazil from his visit to Spain.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP=edged 0.2% higher, rising for the first time in three sessions, while oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= eased 1%.

Emerging market stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.9% and were set for their third straight day of losses as weakness in metal and crude prices weighed on stocks in the commodity-heavy region.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP shed 0.9%, led by miners like Vale SA VALE3.SA, while Colombia's state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN fell 6.5% weighing on the MSCI COLCAP .COLCAP.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

964.39

-1.33

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2205.84

-0.82

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103085.20

-0.83

Mexico IPC .MXX

54458.82

-0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5277.80

-0.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

304090.56

1.559

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1198.51

-2.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0652

-0.50

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0897

-0.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

813.2

0.44

Colombia peso COP=

4507.89

-1.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7433

-0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

220.8700

-0.29

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

490

-5.71

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean and Nick Zieminski)

