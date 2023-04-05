EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso falls on global recession fears, Brazil's real outperforms

By Shashwat Chauhan, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Wednesday after positive economic data and optimism about the new fiscal framework, while Mexico's peso lagged regional peers on worries of a fallout from the slowdown in the U.S. economy.

The peso MXN= shed 0.8% against a firm dollar =USD, hitting its lowest level in a week, as a slew of weak economic data in the U.S. fueled worries about recession in the world's largest economy.

"The way Mexico is positioned, their economy is going to be dependent on working and trading with the U.S. and that will take a hit, it will be weighed down by the recession that will hit the U.S.," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Domestic data showed consumer prices in Mexico slowed more than expected in the year to March. The Mexican central bank had hiked its key interest rate last week and taken a dovish tone on future moves.

Limiting losses on the broader Latam FX index .MILA00000CUS, Brazil's real BRL= gained 0.3% after data showed that its services sector rebounded and returned to growth in March at the strongest pace in five months.

Signs of easing tensions between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government and the central bank also supported the real.

Brazil's central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said the Lula government'sfiscal efforts so far are positive and have eliminated the risk of a "more uncoordinated" debt trajectory.

Neto also said he was not concerned about the political leaning of new directors but rather their technical qualifications for the positions.

In Chile, the peso CLP= fell 0.7% against the dollar, a day after its central bank maintained its interest rate at 11.25%.

The Central Bank of Chile set the performance of the economy for 2023 at between -0.5% and +0.5% amid the slowdown in activity after the rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, up from its previous forecast of a decline in activity of between 0.5% to 1.75%.

"Following today’s statement, our view for the path of monetary policy is biased towards delaying cuts," said economists at Goldman Sachs, in a note.

"Still, as inflation and inflation expectations consolidate a trend downwards and the positive output gap narrows, we expect the central bank to be able to move its nominal policy rate lower later in the year while upholding a restrictive monetary stance."

The Colombian peso COP= extended gains to a third straight day, up 0.3%, as oil prices remained stable after rallying this week on a surprise production cut by OPEC+ on Sunday. O/R

Data showed Colombian inflation rose slightly above expectations in March.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.1% against the euro after its central bank held interest rates at 6.75%.

Brazil's Treasury announced the issuance of a new 10-year sovereign bond in U.S. dollars, returning to the foreign market after more than a year and a half and gauging investor sentiment toward proposed new fiscal rules.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1810 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.56

-0.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2162.36

-1.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100689.99

-1.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

53383.13

-1.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5221.38

-0.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

251018.88

-0.187

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1182.18

0.31

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0555

0.52

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.2993

-1.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

809.3

-0.11

Colombia peso COP=

4570.5

0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7679

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

211.2200

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

387

1.29

