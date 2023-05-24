EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso boosts Latin American currencies after inflation data

By Amruta Khandekar

May 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso staged a strong rebound from its recent lows on Wednesday after inflation data spurred expectations that monetary policy would need to stay tight, while the Brazilian real rose to a one-week high.

The peso MXN=, the best performing currency in Latin America this year, was up 0.9% against the dollar, snapping six straight sessions of losses.

Data showed consumer prices in Mexico fell more than expected in the first half of May, with 12-month headline inflation reaching 6.00% - the lowest level since September 2021.

With the figure still well above the Bank of Mexico's 3% target, analysts said the central bank was likely to keep interest rates high for a while after it halted a nearly two-year rate-hiking cycle last week.

Kimberley Sperrfechter, Latin America economist at Capital Economics, said robust wage growth in Mexico was likely to keep inflation above the central bank's target for some time.

"As a result, while Banxico's tightening cycle has ended, we think that rate cuts will only come onto the cards in late Q4 and that monetary policy will be kept tighter than most expect over the next couple of years," Sperrfechter said in a note.

The peso has risen 9.5% against the dollar this year, outpacing its regional peers, on the back of strong economic growth in Mexico and the nearshoring trend in which foreign companies look to bring production closer to home.

The currency as well as Colombia's peso COP=, which jumped 0.6% on Wednesday, were also boosted by a rise in oil prices as both countries are major crude exporters. O/R

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.4% against the dollar after Brazil's lower house late on Tuesday approved the main text for a new fiscal framework bill, a major victory for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration.

If passed by the Senate, the rules will replace a more rigid cap on spending that limits growth in expenditure to the previous year's inflation rate.

Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN=, the currencies of the world's leading copper producers, were down 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, tracking a slide in the price of the metal. MET/L

The Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was up 0.3% at 1445 GMT.

But a lack of progress in talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling kept a lid on sentiment, while investors also awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's May 2-3 policy meeting to gauge the path of U.S. interest rates.

In Turkey, days before a runoff presidential election, insiders told Reuters there is disagreement and uncertainty within incumbent Tayyip Erdogan's government over whether to stick with what some call an unsustainable economic programme.

An informal group within the ruling party members has gathered in recent weeks to discuss how it might adopt a new policy of gradual interest rate hikes and a targeted lending programme, sources said.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 is at a record low of 19.89 versus the dollar.

Among Latin American equities, shares of Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX jumped 6.2% after Citigroup Inc C.Nsaid it will pursue an initial public offering of its Banamex unit, which the Mexican conglomerate had been in talks to buy, according to a source.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.60

-0.82

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2269.11

-0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109217.67

-0.65

Mexico IPC .MXX

53396.35

0.51

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5595.36

-1.58

Argentina MerVal .MERV

338276.05

-0.736

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1120.64

-0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9543

0.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.8210

0.88

Chile peso CLP=CL

808.7

-0.75

Colombia peso COP=

4436.08

0.69

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6745

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

235.4500

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

1.03

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

