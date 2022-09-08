EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso skids as inflation spirals in August; Brazil's real shines

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was the sole decliner among major Latin American currencies on Thursday after inflation in August was seen racing to a more than two-decade high, while Brazil's real outshined peers on a boost from stronger commodity prices.

Annual inflation in Latam's second-largest economy rose to 8.70% last month, the highest in nearly 22 years. The peso MXN= slipped 0.3% while stocks .MXX fell 0.2%.

"This will strengthen the case for Banxico to deliver a third consecutive 75 bps rate increase this month, but with Mexico’s economy struggling and the Federal Reserve likely to slow the pace of tightening, Banxico could opt for 50 bps," said Jason Tuvey, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.

"The bigger picture is that Mexico’s tightening cycle is drawing to a close."

Broader Latam stocks .MILA0000PUS were lifted by a 0.3% gain in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP after mining giant Vale VALE3.SA said it sees a 44% increase in global nickel demand by 2030, pushing Vale's shares 0.4% higher.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY= jumped 0.8% as prices of key export commodities gained.

Crude prices rose after Russia threatened to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers, while iron ore futures firmed after China's Zhengzhou said it would start building stalled housing projects, soothing worries about weak steel demand. O/RIRN

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= inched up 0.3%, while stronger copper prices lent support to Chile's peso CLP= and Peru's sol PEN=, up 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Investors await an interest rate decision from Peru later in the day, with analysts expecting a rate increase by 25 or 50 basis points.

Latam's currency gains were despite a stronger dollar, which rose 0.3% following hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said the bank is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation. USD=

"We're going to see a lot of choppy price action because of so many moving parts - the Fed's outlook remains very hawkish, which is negative for EM currencies given the interest rate differential narrowing that implies," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank.

"The risk of a global recession is causing significant inflows into the world reserve currency. There's a huge supply and demand imbalance in the onshore and offshore dollar market, which is the big picture story for EMs."

The euro, meanwhile, held above a 20-year low after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points. FRX/EUR=EBS

Elsewhere, China debt markets lost $7.7 billion in August in a seventh straight month of portfolio outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance showed. EMs ex-China enjoyed portfolio inflows, with equities gaining $20.3 billion and debt attracting $13.5 billion.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

956.85

0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2148.89

0.82

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110026.24

0.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

46092.54

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5567.03

0.47

Argentina MerVal .MERV

141093.06

0.065

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1201.58

-0.72

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2161

0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0182

-0.26

Chile peso CLP=CL

880.9

0.30

Colombia peso COP=

4393.25

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8711

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

141.1300

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

277

2.53

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

