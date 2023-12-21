EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rises after inflation data; Argentina stocks gain on Milei's decree

By Siddarth S

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose on Thursday as local inflation data for early December came in hotter than expected, while Argentine stocks jumped over 4% after President Javier Milei signed a decree outlining economic reforms.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.5% after annual inflation rose 4.46% in the first half of December, up from 4.32% in the previous fortnight and above all estimates in a Reuters poll of economists, whose median forecast stood at 4.36%.

More broadly, the MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.6%, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was muted against the dollar by 1519 GMT.

Investors' sentiment for risky assets gathered pace after a sell-off in the previous session on hopes of reduced borrowing costs in the U.S. next year.

Across the Atlantic, the Czech crown EURCZK= inched down 0.3% against the euro after the Czech National Bank(CNB) became the latest central bank across emerging markets to initiate an interest rate-easing cycle.

The CNB cuts its main repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, the first cut in more than three years amid a backdrop of slowing inflation and a sagging economy.

"Headline decision, exactly as we thought it would be, inflation is cooled fast enough to allow them to cut and particularly with growth conditions slowing, there's a really good rationale where to start easing policy to support economic growth," said Nick Rees, FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

"In terms of commentary, I'm expecting to see really the key points here are going to be this idea that any rate cuts as they come, going forward, and we expect them to keep coming, they're going to be gradual in nature," Rees added.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV rose 4.1% after President Javier Milei on Wednesday signed a decree outlining economic reforms aimed at boosting exports and dismantling regulations.

The official peso ARS=RASL slipped to 804.20 per dollar.

The market focus will also be on Argentina's economic activity for October and the third-quarter unemployment rate.

Brazilian real BRL= recovered ground to gain 0.7% as the country's central bank stressed that despite recent downward surprises in current inflation, it reaffirmed its intention to keep its easing pace in future policy meetings.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.7%, boosting broader equities.

Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas CopecCOPEC.SN announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell some of its forestry businesses to Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin KLBN4.SA in a deal worth some $1.16 billion.

Shares of Copec climbed 1.4%, while Klabin gained 0.5%.

Elsewhere, Turkey's central bank lifted its key interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5%, as expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1519 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

998.26

0.08

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2614.73

0.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131662.74

0.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

57350.04

0.77

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6099.11

0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

956537.70

3.982

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1166.33

0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8802

0.64

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0524

0.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

875

-0.43

Colombia peso COP=

3940.5

-0.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6972

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

804.2000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

955

4.19

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

