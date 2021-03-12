EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico leads Latam losses as rising yields, dollar dent FX

By Susan Mathew

March 12 (Reuters) - A surging dollar and rising bond yields dented emerging market currencies on Friday, with Mexico's peso losing more than 1.5%, while developing market stocks also lost ground.

Bolstered by a strong rise in U.S. producer prices, a fresh spike in U.S. Treasury yields sparked a risk-off move, with the dollar reversing its fall from earlier in the week. US/FRX/

An index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell up to 0.2%, tipping it into the red for the week. Commodity-rich Latin America's currencies were hit further by a slide in oil, copper and iron ore prices. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

Brazil's real BRBY lost 0.4%, while top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= fell after three straight days of gains. Colombia's currency COP= gave up 0.6%, and gained the least among regional peers on the week - up about 1.8% compared with a 2.1% rise for an index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS.

A pull-back in U.S. bond yields on easing inflation fears had given a fillip to EM assets earlier in the week.

Brazil's real was set for its biggest weekly rise in two months, supported by central bank intervention and rising expectations of an interest rate hike next week. After intervening throughout the week, the central bank said it will sell up to $750 million of FX swaps on Friday.

Mexico's peso MXN= lost up to 1.7%.

Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters that Mexico's government will study the need for a tax reform this year and is talking to regional authorities about their fiscal requirements to see if it is warranted.

A Mexican federal judge on Thursday ordered a temporary freeze to a new electricity-market law championed by the government that strengthens national power company CFE at the expense of private sector producers.

"These legal setbacks will only intensify (President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's) desire to change the constitution to shield his energy-sector vision from further legal setbacks down the road," said Citi Research strategists.

Political interference in economic policy is one of significant risks cited by analysts broadly for investor sentiment to turn sour against Latam assets.

In Argentina, bonds have hit lows in recent weeks, but analysts and investors say they are still no bargain, given stalled talks with the IMF, fears about a pre-mid-term election spending binge and dry weather denting crops.

Emerging market stocks MSCIEF lost 0.9%, with losses among Latam bourses being led by Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP losing 1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1344.51

-0.96

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2298.29

-1.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113791.02

-1.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4836.62

-0.91

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48178.49

-0.377

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1352.20

0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5643

-0.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.8120

-1.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

717.4

-0.61

Colombia peso COP=

3579.5

-0.73

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6997

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

90.8500

-0.07

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.