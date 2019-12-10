EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks log best day in 2-months on USMCA cheer, Brazil shares pause

By Susan Mathew

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dipped on Tuesday after marking new highs over the past four sessions, while Mexican shares posted their biggest one-day gain in two months as Canada, Mexico and United States agreed to a fresh overhaul of their trade agreement.

A revision of new North American Free Trade Agreement, called USMCA which was initially struck last year, adds more stringent oversight of the pact's labor provisions. The deal still needs the approval of lawmakers in all three countries.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 1.4%, while the peso MXN= traded flat against a weaker dollar, after five straight sessions of gains. FRX/

Broader sentiment was cautious ahead of this weekend's deadline for a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Global markets cut some losses after The Wall Street Journal reported U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators were discussing a delay beyond Dec. 15.

Anticipation of the tariffs has kept global equities in tight ranges this week, as investors fear an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing will not be met before the deadline.

"It's fair to say that everyone expects some sort of a phase one (interim) deal ... With so much positive news already priced in, there is much bigger risk of downside if those expectations are disappointed," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell 0.5% after gaining 1.5% over the last four sessions, with financials leading the declines. The real currency BRL= barely moved and was last at 4.144 to the dollar.

Brazil's central bank will lower its key interest rate to a new low on Wednesday, according to the unanimous view of economists in a Reuters poll, although recent strength in the economy suggests it may be the end of the cutting cycle.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA inched up, while the peso CLP= weakened 0.9% to post its steepest percentage loss in two weeks.

Chile's economy is expected to shrink by 2.5% in the last quarter of 2019, according to a monthly poll of analysts, the latest of several dire predictions following weeks of protests.

Argentine stocks .MERV fell 3.6%, while the peso ARS= was flat as the new Peronist leader Alberto Fernandez assumed the presidency on Tuesday.

Fernandez said he planned to implement a "massive" credit system to offer lower rates. Inflation in Argentina runs at an annual rate of above 50% with sky-high interest rates.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1050.05

-0.1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2744.44

-0.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110473.33

-0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

42553.84

1.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4759.73

0.24

Argentina MerVal .MERV

35076.53

-3.66

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1602.63

-0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1448

-0.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.2425

-0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

778.5

-0.42

Colombia peso COP=

3403.5

0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.399

-0.74

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8100

0.23

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

