EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso up on inflation data, but firm dollar caps gains

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday as data showing a rebound in inflation eased bets of tighter monetary policy ending anytime soon, but gains were capped as fears of an aggressive Federal Reserve after better-than-expected U.S. economic data lifted the dollar.

The peso MXN= gained 0.4% after a report showed Mexico's headline inflation climbed in the first half of December after six fortnights of slowing, while the core inflation index finally started to creep down.

The reading comes just as the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised its key rate for the 13th consecutive time to 10.50% last week, but annual inflation is still far above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, says the data will allow Banxico to draw its tightening cycle to a close with a final 25 basis-point hike at its next meeting in February, bringing the terminal rate to 10.75%.

"But with inflation set to stay above target for a while yet, we think that rate cuts are unlikely before the second half of 2023."

The U.S. dollar index =USD edged higher after data pointed to labor market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.3% against a firm dollar.

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= slipped 0.3% each, as prices of the red metal weakened on fears of accelerating wave of coronavirus infections in top consumer China. MET/L

Prices of oil, base and precious metals have surged for better part of 2022, pushing the MSCI's index for Latam FX .MILA00000CUS up over 16% this year for its first rise in three years. The MSCI's broader EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS is down 4.8% for the year.

In Brazil, Congress late on Wednesday gave its final approval to a constitutional amendment increasing the government spending cap to maintain welfare payouts to poor families next year, a centerpiece campaign pledge by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Turkey's central bank, on the other hand, held interest rates steady at 9% despite soaring inflation. The move fulfilled a pledge to end a brief but sharp easing cycle after President Tayyip Erdogan had called for single-digit rates. The lira TRY= was subdued.

Istanbul stocks .XU100 rose 0.3% on the day, but have proven to be an unlikely shelter for investors in a year dominated by runaway inflation. Stocks in Turkey have surged over 190% in 2022.

Global ratings agency S&P Global cut Pakistan's long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch to "CCC+" from "B" to reflect a continued weakening of the country's external, fiscal and economic metrics.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1904 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

960.74

0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2125.20

-0.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106625.02

-0.75

Mexico IPC .MXX

49660.50

-1.52

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5221.75

-0.91

Argentina MerVal .MERV

180318.33

0.259

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1239.04

-0.86

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1864

0.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5890

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

873.1

-0.37

Colombia peso COP=

4756.25

0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8101

-0.62

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

174.5300

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

326

-0.31

