EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso up after red-hot inflation data, rest of Latam falls

April 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday on bets for further interest rate hikes after data showed annual inflation touching multi-decade highs, while other major Latin American currencies dropped against a stronger dollar.

The peso MXN= firmed 0.5%, an outlier among developing world peers on the day, as data showed Mexican consumer prices rose 7.45% in the year through March, to its highest since early 2001 and double the central bank's target.

The figure suggested more rate hikes by the Mexican central bank were likely and was also above the 7.36% median forecast of analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Most emerging market (EM) currencies were lower, with even the MSCI's index for Latin American units .MILA00000CUS shedding 0.9%. The dollar =USD hit a near two-year high before easing. /FRX

Resource-rich Latin America has outperformed other markets in recent weeks despite rising geopolitical risks, owing to spikes in commodity prices and monetary tightening cycles, but the rally may be short-lived, analysts said.

"Most EM have been fairly resilient in recent months as solid external positions and proactive interest rate hikes have provided insulation to global events," said David Rees, senior EM economist at Schroders.

"That said, tighter global financial conditions that are a result of U.S. Federal Reserve tightening and weaker risk appetite owing to the situation in Ukraine are likely to have a negative impact on the ability of EM to access external financing and meet outstanding obligations."

Minutes from the Fed's March meeting on Wednesday showed "many" policymakers were prepared to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments in coming months, supporting the greenback.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.6%, down for the third straight day.

A Reuters poll showed the real will keep trading close to its pre-pandemic levels in coming weeks, still riding a wave of positive sentiment that is at odds with worsening economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced a $3.7 billion economic recovery plan that includes a minimum wage hike and financing for sectors still battling the effects of the pandemic.

The Chilean peso CLP= shed 0.7%, while the Peruvian sol PEN= dropped 0.5%. Stock markets in Latin America .MILA00000PUS were 0.2% lower, while broader EM stocks .MSCIEF declined 1.4%.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's central bank raised its policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25% in an emergency meeting Thursday, the biggest hike in years.

Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to dissolve parliament was unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to return, a decision that could spell the end of his premiership as soon as Friday.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1917 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1127.07

-1.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2659.65

-0.13

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118913.25

0.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

55442.41

0.01

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4984.07

0.24

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91113.00

0.154

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1621.16

-0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7423

-0.59

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0745

0.43

Chile peso CLP=CL

805.7

-0.76

Colombia peso COP=

3764.27

-0.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.696

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

111.9700

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

193

1.55

