EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso up after red-hot inflation data, rest of Latam falls

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday on bets for further interest rate hikes after data showed annual inflation touching multi-decade highs, while other major Latin American currencies dropped against a firming dollar.

The peso MXN= edged 0.3% higher, an outlier among developing world peers on the day, as data showed Mexican consumer prices rose 7.45% in the year through March, to its highest since early 2001 and double the central bank's target.

The figure suggested more interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, also called Banxico, were likely and was also above the 7.36% median forecast of analysts surveyed by Reuters.

"The breakdown showed that higher energy and food prices pushed up the headline rate," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"Broader price pressures will also remain strong, suggesting that Banxico's tightening cycle will go further than most analysts expect."

Most emerging market currencies were lower, even the MSCI's index for Latin American units .MILA00000CUS shed 0.9% as the dollar =USD headed towards two-year highs.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting on Wednesday showed "many" policymakers were prepared to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments in coming months, supporting the greenback.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY fell 1%, down for the third straight day.

A Reuters poll showed the real will keep trading close to its pre-pandemic levels in coming weeks, still riding a wave of positive sentiment that is strikingly at odds with worsening economic conditions in the South American country.

The Chilean peso CLP= shed 0.8%, while the Peruvian sol PEN= dropped 0.7%. Stock markets in Latin America .MILA00000PUS were 1.2% lower.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.2%. Aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio CBAV3.SA slipped 2% as it said shareholders in the company raised 904.4 million reais ($191.8 million) in a follow-on equity offering priced at 19 reais per share.

Separately, a massive power outage gripped Puerto Rico as crews worked to restore electricity to almost a third of the island, with utility officials trying to pinpoint the exact cause of the outage.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1422 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1125.84

-1.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2631.21

-1.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117981.62

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

55427.99

-0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4984.93

0.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91129.59

0.172

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1625.10

-0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7611

-0.99

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1767

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

807.9

-1.03

Colombia peso COP=

3768.82

-0.58

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.696

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

111.9700

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

194

1.03

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

