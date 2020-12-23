EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, stocks snap three-day losing streak

By Shashank Nayar

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso and stocks gained on Wednesday as rising oil prices and an improving economic outlook outweighed fears about a more contagious variant of the coronavirus in Britain that roiled global markets this week.

The peso MXN= and the IPC equities index .MXX snapped a three-day losing streak as prices of oil - Mexico's top export - rose more than 1%, supported by a weaker dollar. O/R

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Mexico on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, and that he expects the economy to have recovered almost to its pre-pandemic levels by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Riskier assets jumped on Wednesday as investors looked past a last-minute intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump over pandemic relief plans and on hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new virus variant.

"High-beta currencies are rallying against the greenback on hopes that the COVID vaccines are expected to work on the new strain of the virus," said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda in New York.

Investors are counting on a weakening dollar - on track for its weakest year since 2017 - to boost rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to emerging markets and industrial metals in 2021.

The currency of the world's largest copper producer Chile CLP= hit a fresh 14-month high after prices of the metal pushed back towards their multi-year highs. METL/

However, Brazil's real BRL= and the Argentine ARS= and Colombian pesos COP= reversed early gains, although stocks in the region outperformed. The broader Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4%, tracking gains in global stocks.

Shares in Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA jumped 2.9% after it started the process of selling its 51% stake in the Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline as part of a divestment programme.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1257.59

0.71

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2422.58

0.44

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117661.03

0.88

Mexico IPC .MXX

43119.35

1.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4160.77

-0.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51068.58

1.313

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1416.54

1.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1784

-0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0930

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

715

1.03

Colombia peso COP=

3480.25

-0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6158

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

83.3500

-0.12

