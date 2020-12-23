EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, stocks climb after upbeat data

By Medha Singh

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso and stocks gained on Wednesday as rising oil prices and an improving economic outlook outweighed fears about a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that have dominated trading this week.

The peso MXN= and the IPC equities index .MXX were set to snap a three-day losing streak as prices of oil - Mexico's top export - jumped about 2%, supported by a weaker dollar. O/R

Latest data showed Mexico's economy grew slightly faster than expected in October, while inflation was a shade below forecast in early December, easing to its lowest rate in six months.

"The recovery of services in October is both noteworthy and surprising," Citi's Adrian de la Garza said as he adjusted the projection for Mexico's 2020 economic contraction to 8.6% from 8.9%.

"We think that November will be a mixed bag and December may see a slight contraction in light of the renewed restrictions... - most notably in Mexico City and Mexico State, which jointly account for about one-quarter of national GDP."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Mexico on Thursday and that he expects the economy to have recovered almost to its pre-pandemic levels by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Investors are counting on a weakening dollar - on track for its weakest year since 2017 - to boost rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to emerging markets and industrial metals in 2021.

The currency of the world's largest copper producer Chile CLP= hit a fresh 14-month high after prices of the metal pushed back towards their multi-year highs. METL/

Argentina's black market peso ARSB= depreciated to 155/159 per dollar in thin trading volumes, widening the gap between the informal rate and the official, controlled peso exchange rate ARS=RASL to 90.7%.

Brazil's real BRL= also weakened to levels last seen in early December. Markets in Brazil and Argentina will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holidays.

An imminent U.S. stimulus package, optimism over a Brexit trade deal and a fall in U.S. jobless claims spurred appetite for riskier bets on Wednesday, along with hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new virus variant. MKTS/GLOB

The broader Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.6%, tracking gains in global stocks.

Shares in Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA jumped 2.9% after it started the process of selling its 51% stake in the Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline as part of a divestment programme.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1258.34

0.77

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2425.22

0.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117992.79

1.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

43544.49

2.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4156.29

-0.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51420.93

2.012

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1415.86

1.07

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.2005

-0.76

Mexico peso MXN=

20.0767

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

713.7

1.22

Colombia peso COP=

3498.45

-1.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.607

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

83.3500

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

154

-1.30

