EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso snaps 3-day losing streak

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso snapped three straight days of declines to bounce from a one-week low on Thursday, while oil exporter Colombia's peso led weekly gains among its Latin American peers on a boost from higher crude prices.

Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.4% versus the dollar, but still eyed a 1.2% weekly drop on worries that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle and of a fallout from a slowdown in the U.S., a major trading partner.

"Banxico dropped the hiking bias at its most recent policy decision and said that future movements would depend on the inflation outlook, which is now improving," BofA Global Research strategists wrote in a note.

It is still a close call on whether the central bank will hike at its upcoming meeting in May, they said.

The Mexican central bank also closely watches the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is now expected to pause its rate-hiking cycle amid a slew of weak U.S. economic data.

"Banxico will likely cut when the U.S. Fed cuts, but not before, and not more than the Fed," BofA strategists said.

Colombia's peso COP= edged 0.2% higher, eyeing its third straight week of gains, with a near 2% rise largely supported by a jump in oil prices after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies on Sunday pledged surprise production cuts.

Brazil's real BRL= shed 0.4%, paring gains made in the previous session on optimism about the country's new fiscal framework. The real is on track to decline for the week after two straight weeks of gains.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hinted that the government might change inflation targets, calling high lending costs "inexplicable" as he continued his push for lower interest rates.

Meanwhile, Santander raised its forecasts for inflation in Brazil.

The broader MSCI Latam FX index .MILA00000CUS eyed its first weekly decline after two straight weeks of gains.

Consumer prices in Chile rose 1.1% in March, data showed, roughly in line with market forecasts, as the world's largest copper producer battles stubbornly high inflation. Chile's peso CLP= declined 1.1%.

Elsewhere, a joint copper mining project by Ecuador's state-run ENAMI and Chile's Codelco was told to suspend operations after a court ruling.

Stock markets in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia were closed on account of Holy Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1850 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

984.75

-0.31

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2167.94

0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101010.02

0.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

53498.39

-1.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5274.20

0.73

Argentina MerVal .MERV

252848.72

0.541

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1193.57

1.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0554

-0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.2315

0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

818.5

-1.12

Colombia peso COP=

4565

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7495

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

211.2200

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

388

1.03

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Deepa Babington)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

