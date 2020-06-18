EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slumps after U.S. sanctions, other Latam FX slide

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slumped 2% on Thursday after the United States sanctioned Mexican firms over links to Venezuela, while most other Latin American currencies slid as economic data underscored the damage wrought by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico's peso MXN= deepened session losses after Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on Mexican companies and individuals and two oil tankers under a program meant to pressure the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, Mexico's finance minister said the pandemic has likely triggered Mexico's deepest economic contraction since the Great Depression.

Mexican stocks .MXX were down 0.6%.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 2.3%, with data showing economic activity in the country slumped at a record pace in April to a 14-year low.

Overnight, the central bank reduced Brazil's benchmark interest rate further into record-low territory while indicating that there was still some room for further "residual" trimming to tide the economy through the coronavirus.

A growing number of analysts say the economic reality will force the bank's hand. This could spell more real BRL= weakness, given that record-low rates have already made it a less-lucrative investment destination.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP rose about 0.3%, lifted by financials and energy stocks, and outperformed world stocks .MIWD00000PUS, which were rattled by spiking COVID-19 cases in the United States and China, while data showed that U.S. jobless claims remained elevated.

"Global equities will struggle to improve upon recent gains on a debatable V-shaped economic recovery, rising COVID-19 cases" and a wealth of geopolitical risks, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, New York.

But Latin America equities could offset these losses through ongoing policy support and further economic recovery in the world's largest economies, said Oliver Jones, a senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA were flat, while the peso CLP= sank 2%.

Colombia's peso COP= was an outlier, up 0.3%, tracking a recovery in oil prices as a panel of OPEC and its allies met to review record oil supply cuts. O/R

But gains were limited as data showed coronavirus lockdowns squeezed Colombia's economy, contracting 20.06% in April versus the same month last year - its largest fall on record.

Argentina's peso ARS= weakened to a record low and stocks sank 5.4% as the country's debt restructuring talks hit a roadblock, with the government determined not to cede further ground after making an improved offer and a key creditor group warning that negotiations had failed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1929 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

993.48

-0.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1913.23

-2.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

96055.66

0.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

37682.03

-0.57

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3994.74

-0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38258.19

-5.468

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1140.43

0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3820

-2.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.7747

-2.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

815.8

-2.35

Colombia peso COP=

3749.48

-0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5207

-0.68

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

69.7300

-0.07

